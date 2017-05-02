Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in log4j

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-11edc0d6c3

2017-05-02 15:56:05.733172

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : log4j

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 2.7

Release : 4.fc26

URL : http://logging.apache.org/log4j

Summary : Java logging package

Description :

Log4j is a tool to help the programmer output log statements to a

variety of output targets.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-5645

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1443635 - CVE-2017-5645 log4j: Socket receiver deserialization

vulnerability

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1443635

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade log4j' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

