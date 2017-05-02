|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in log4j
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in log4j
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-11edc0d6c3
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Di, 2. Mai 2017, 18:30
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5645
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-11edc0d6c3
2017-05-02 15:56:05.733172
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : log4j
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 2.7
Release : 4.fc26
URL : http://logging.apache.org/log4j
Summary : Java logging package
Description :
Log4j is a tool to help the programmer output log statements to a
variety of output targets.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-5645
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1443635 - CVE-2017-5645 log4j: Socket receiver deserialization
vulnerability
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1443635
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade log4j' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|