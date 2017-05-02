Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1146-1

Rating: important

References: #1028655 #1033948 #1034843 #1034844 #1034845

#1034994 #1035483

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9603 CVE-2017-7718 CVE-2017-7980

CVE-2017-7995

Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5

SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1

SUSE Manager 2.1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has three

fixes is now available.



Description:





This update for xen fixes several security issues:



- A malicious 64-bit PV guest may be able to access all of system memory,

allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information

leaks by placing a IRET hypercall in the middle of a multicall batch

(XSA-213, bsc#1034843)

- A malicious pair of guests may be able to access all of system memory,

allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information

leaks because of a missing check when transfering pages via

GNTTABOP_transfer (XSA-214, bsc#1034844).

- CVE-2017-7718: hw/display/cirrus_vga_rop.h allowed local guest OS

privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and

QEMU process crash) via vectors related to copying VGA data via the

cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_transp_ and cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_ functions

(bsc#1034994).

- CVE-2016-9603: A privileged user within the guest VM could have caused a

heap overflow in the device model process, potentially escalating their

privileges to that of the device model process (bsc#1028655)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:



zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-xen-13085=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:



zypper in -t patch slemap21-xen-13085=1



- SUSE Manager 2.1:



zypper in -t patch sleman21-xen-13085=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-13085=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-13085=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-41.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-41.1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-41.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-41.1



- SUSE Manager 2.1 (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-41.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-41.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):



xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-41.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-41.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-41.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):



xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-41.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-41.1

xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.99-41.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-41.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-41.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9603.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7718.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7980.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7995.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1028655

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1033948

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034843

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034844

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034845

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034994

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035483



