Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:1147-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
|Datum:
|Di, 2. Mai 2017, 18:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6414
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7980
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2633
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7718
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6505
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9603
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1147-1
Rating: important
References: #1015348 #1022555 #1026636 #1027519 #1027570
#1028235 #1028655 #1029827 #1030144 #1030442
#1034843 #1034844 #1034845 #1034994 #1035483
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9603 CVE-2017-2633 CVE-2017-6414
CVE-2017-6505 CVE-2017-7718 CVE-2017-7980
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 6 vulnerabilities and has 9 fixes is
now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- A malicious 64-bit PV guest may be able to access all of system memory,
allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information
leaks by placing a IRET hypercall in the middle of a multicall batch
(XSA-213, bsc#1034843)
- A malicious pair of guests may be able to access all of system memory,
allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information
leaks because of a missing check when transfering pages via
GNTTABOP_transfer (XSA-214, bsc#1034844).
- CVE-2017-7718: hw/display/cirrus_vga_rop.h allowed local guest OS
privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and
QEMU process crash) via vectors related to copying VGA data via the
cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_transp_ and cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_ functions
(bsc#1034994).
- CVE-2016-9603: A privileged user within the guest VM could have caused a
heap overflow in the device model process, potentially escalating their
privileges to that of the device model process (bsc#1028655)
These non-security issues were fixed:
- bsc#1027519: Missing upstream bug fixes
- bsc#1015348: libvirtd does not start during boot
- bsc#1022555: Timeout in "execution of /etc/xen/scripts/block add
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-661=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-661=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-661=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-devel-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-doc-html-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_10_k3.12.69_60.64.35-22.14.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_10_k3.12.69_60.64.35-22.14.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-libs-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-tools-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_10_k3.12.69_60.64.35-22.14.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_10_k3.12.69_60.64.35-22.14.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-libs-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9603.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2633.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6414.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6505.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7718.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7980.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015348
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022555
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1026636
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027519
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027570
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1028235
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1028655
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029827
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030144
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030442
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034843
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034844
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034845
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034994
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035483
|
|