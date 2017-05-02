Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1147-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum: Di, 2. Mai 2017, 18:39
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:1147-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1015348 #1022555 #1026636 #1027519 #1027570 
                    #1028235 #1028655 #1029827 #1030144 #1030442 
                    #1034843 #1034844 #1034845 #1034994 #1035483 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9603 CVE-2017-2633 CVE-2017-6414
                    CVE-2017-6505 CVE-2017-7718 CVE-2017-7980
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 6 vulnerabilities and has 9 fixes is
   now available.

Description:


   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - A malicious 64-bit PV guest may be able to access all of system memory,
     allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information
     leaks by placing a IRET hypercall in the middle of a multicall batch
     (XSA-213, bsc#1034843)
   - A malicious pair of guests may be able to access all of system memory,
     allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information
     leaks because of a missing check when transfering pages via
     GNTTABOP_transfer (XSA-214, bsc#1034844).
   - CVE-2017-7718: hw/display/cirrus_vga_rop.h allowed local guest OS
     privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and
     QEMU process crash) via vectors related to copying VGA data via the
     cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_transp_ and cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_ functions
     (bsc#1034994).
   - CVE-2016-9603: A privileged user within the guest VM could have caused a
     heap overflow in the device model process, potentially escalating their
     privileges to that of the device model process (bsc#1028655)

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1027519: Missing upstream bug fixes
   - bsc#1015348: libvirtd does not start during boot
   - bsc#1022555: Timeout in "execution of /etc/xen/scripts/block add


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-661=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-661=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-661=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-devel-4.5.5_10-22.14.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-debugsource-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-doc-html-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_10_k3.12.69_60.64.35-22.14.1
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_10_k3.12.69_60.64.35-22.14.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-libs-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-tools-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_10-22.14.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-debugsource-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_10_k3.12.69_60.64.35-22.14.1
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_10_k3.12.69_60.64.35-22.14.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-libs-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_10-22.14.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_10-22.14.1


References:

Werbung