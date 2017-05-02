|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen
Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Xen
ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:1148-1
Distribution:
|SUSE
Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum:
|Di, 2. Mai 2017, 18:35
Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7718
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7980
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1148-1
Rating: important
References: #1029827 #1034843 #1034844 #1034845 #1034994
#1035483
Cross-References: CVE-2017-7718 CVE-2017-7980
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has four
fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-7980: An out-of-bounds r/w access issues in the Cirrus CLGD
54xx VGA Emulator support allowed privileged user inside guest to use
this flaw to crash the Qemu process resulting in DoS or potentially
execute arbitrary code on a host with privileges of Qemu process on the
host (bsc#1035483).
- A malicious 64-bit PV guest may be able to access all of system memory,
allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information
leaks by placing a IRET hypercall in the middle of a multicall batch
(XSA-213, bsc#1034843)
- A malicious pair of guests may be able to access all of system memory,
allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information
leaks because of a missing check when transfering pages via
GNTTABOP_transfer (XSA-214, bsc#1034844).
- Incorrect checks when handling exceptions allowed a malicious or buggy
64-bit PV guest to modify part of a physical memory page not belonging
to it, potentially allowing for all of privilege escalation, host or
other guest crashes, and information leaks (XSA-215, bsc#1034845)
- CVE-2017-7718: hw/display/cirrus_vga_rop.h allowed local guest OS
privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and
QEMU process crash) via vectors related to copying VGA data via the
cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_transp_ and cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_ functions
(bsc#1034994).
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#1029827: Additional xenstore fixes
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-665=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-665=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
xen-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-debugsource-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-doc-html-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_18_k3.12.61_52.69-22.39.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_18_k3.12.61_52.69-22.39.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-libs-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-tools-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):
xen-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-debugsource-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-doc-html-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_18_k3.12.61_52.69-22.39.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_18_k3.12.61_52.69-22.39.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-libs-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-tools-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
|
|