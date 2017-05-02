Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1148-1

Rating: important

References: #1029827 #1034843 #1034844 #1034845 #1034994

#1035483

Cross-References: CVE-2017-7718 CVE-2017-7980

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has four

fixes is now available.



Description:





This update for xen fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-7980: An out-of-bounds r/w access issues in the Cirrus CLGD

54xx VGA Emulator support allowed privileged user inside guest to use

this flaw to crash the Qemu process resulting in DoS or potentially

execute arbitrary code on a host with privileges of Qemu process on the

host (bsc#1035483).

- A malicious 64-bit PV guest may be able to access all of system memory,

allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information

leaks by placing a IRET hypercall in the middle of a multicall batch

(XSA-213, bsc#1034843)

- A malicious pair of guests may be able to access all of system memory,

allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information

leaks because of a missing check when transfering pages via

GNTTABOP_transfer (XSA-214, bsc#1034844).

- Incorrect checks when handling exceptions allowed a malicious or buggy

64-bit PV guest to modify part of a physical memory page not belonging

to it, potentially allowing for all of privilege escalation, host or

other guest crashes, and information leaks (XSA-215, bsc#1034845)

- CVE-2017-7718: hw/display/cirrus_vga_rop.h allowed local guest OS

privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and

QEMU process crash) via vectors related to copying VGA data via the

cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_transp_ and cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_ functions

(bsc#1034994).



This non-security issue was fixed:



- bsc#1029827: Additional xenstore fixes





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-665=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-665=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





