Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1148-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Di, 2. Mai 2017, 18:35
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7718
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7980

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:1148-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1029827 #1034843 #1034844 #1034845 #1034994 
                    #1035483 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-7718 CVE-2017-7980
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has four
   fixes is now available.

Description:


   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-7980: An out-of-bounds r/w access issues in the Cirrus CLGD
     54xx VGA Emulator support allowed privileged user inside guest to use
     this flaw to crash the Qemu process resulting in DoS or potentially
     execute arbitrary code on a host with privileges of Qemu process on the
     host (bsc#1035483).
   - A malicious 64-bit PV guest may be able to access all of system memory,
     allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information
     leaks by placing a IRET hypercall in the middle of a multicall batch
     (XSA-213, bsc#1034843)
   - A malicious pair of guests may be able to access all of system memory,
     allowing for all of privilege escalation, host crashes, and information
     leaks because of a missing check when transfering pages via
     GNTTABOP_transfer (XSA-214, bsc#1034844).
   - Incorrect checks when handling exceptions allowed a malicious or buggy
     64-bit PV guest to modify part of a physical memory page not belonging
     to it, potentially allowing for all of privilege escalation, host or
     other guest crashes, and information leaks (XSA-215, bsc#1034845)
   - CVE-2017-7718: hw/display/cirrus_vga_rop.h allowed local guest OS
     privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and
     QEMU process crash) via vectors related to copying VGA data via the
     cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_transp_ and cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_ functions
     (bsc#1034994).

   This non-security issue was fixed:

   - bsc#1029827: Additional xenstore fixes


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-665=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-665=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      xen-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-debugsource-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-doc-html-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_18_k3.12.61_52.69-22.39.1
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_18_k3.12.61_52.69-22.39.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-libs-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-tools-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):

      xen-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-debugsource-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-doc-html-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_18_k3.12.61_52.69-22.39.1
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_18_k3.12.61_52.69-22.39.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-libs-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-tools-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_18-22.39.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_18-22.39.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7718.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7980.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029827
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034843
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034844
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034845
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034994
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035483

