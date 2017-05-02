Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in graphite2

SUSE Security Update: Security update for graphite2

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1149-1

Rating: important

References: #1035204

Cross-References: CVE-2017-5436

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:





This update for graphite2 fixes one issue.



This security issues was fixed:



- CVE-2017-5436: An out-of-bounds write triggered with a maliciously

crafted Graphite font could lead to a crash or potentially code

execution (bsc#1035204).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-668=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-668=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-668=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-668=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-668=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-668=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-668=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1

graphite2-devel-1.3.1-9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1

graphite2-devel-1.3.1-9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):



libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5436.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035204



