|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in graphite2
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in graphite2
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:1149-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Di, 2. Mai 2017, 22:17
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5436
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for graphite2
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1149-1
Rating: important
References: #1035204
Cross-References: CVE-2017-5436
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for graphite2 fixes one issue.
This security issues was fixed:
- CVE-2017-5436: An out-of-bounds write triggered with a maliciously
crafted Graphite font could lead to a crash or potentially code
execution (bsc#1035204).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-668=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-668=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-668=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-668=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-668=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-668=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-668=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
graphite2-devel-1.3.1-9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
graphite2-devel-1.3.1-9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):
libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5436.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035204
--
|
|