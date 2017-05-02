Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in graphite2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in graphite2
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1149-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Datum: Di, 2. Mai 2017, 22:17
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5436

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for graphite2
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:1149-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1035204 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-5436
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:


   This update for graphite2 fixes one issue.

   This security issues was fixed:

   - CVE-2017-5436: An out-of-bounds write triggered with a maliciously
     crafted Graphite font could lead to a crash or potentially code
     execution (bsc#1035204).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-668=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-668=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-668=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-668=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-668=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-668=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-668=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
      graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
      graphite2-devel-1.3.1-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
      graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
      graphite2-devel-1.3.1-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
      graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
      graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
      graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):

      libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
      graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      graphite2-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
      graphite2-debugsource-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-32bit-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-1.3.1-9.1
      libgraphite2-3-debuginfo-32bit-1.3.1-9.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5436.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035204

-- 
