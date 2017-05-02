|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibreOffice
|Zwei Probleme in LibreOffice
|USN-3273-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Di, 2. Mai 2017, 22:20
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3273-1
May 02, 2017
libreoffice vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
LibreOffice could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it
opened a specially crafted EMF file.
Software Description:
- libreoffice: Office productivity suite
Details:
It was discovered that LibreOffice incorrectly handled EMF image files.
If a user were tricked into opening a specially crafted EMF image file, a
remote attacker could cause LibreOffice to crash, and possibly execute
arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
libreoffice-core 1:5.2.2-0ubuntu2.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libreoffice-core 1:5.1.6~rc2-0ubuntu1~xenial2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libreoffice-core 1:4.2.8-0ubuntu5.1
After a standard system update you need to restart LibreOffice to make all
the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3273-1
CVE-2016-10327, CVE-2017-7870
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libreoffice/1:5.2.2-0ubuntu2.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libreoffice/1:5.1.6~rc2-0ubuntu1~xenial2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libreoffice/1:4.2.8-0ubuntu5.1
