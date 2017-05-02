Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mysql-connector-java
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mysql-connector-java
ID: DSA-3840-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 2. Mai 2017, 23:11
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3523

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3840-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
May 02, 2017                          https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : mysql-connector-java
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-3523

Thijs Alkemade discovered that unexpected automatic deserialisation of
Java objects in the MySQL Connector/J JDBC driver may result in the
execution of arbitary code. For additional details, please refer to the
advisory at
https://www.computest.nl/advisories/CT-2017-0425_MySQL-Connector-J.txt

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.1.41-1~deb8u1.

For the upcoming stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been
fixed in version 5.1.41-1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.1.41-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your mysql-connector-java packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQIzBAEBCAAdFiEEtuYvPRKsOElcDakFEMKTtsN8TjYFAlkI9EkACgkQEMKTtsN8
TjYRVQ//fjvJdDRwaZlrdTnblGRIK0WnTsPDzVSqyNyoVQzDcb3/xeLhOiH+e+QS
MGncJJYuh6JKrUmtj1ZU39IPwmM5SVS6/UbPgVXYCPnmHyfvtpPnVJ51wGGmTBXD
+3qwlVAXNJ+ITD59SZ2yqF1ERlF6xmJDv3lcOGs7lwiWUzAv3KXl6ku/tCsbbRDH
oUJfCIsiX319HNUmR3DWDEi0ll3E+uEaUZGlmxfx2BA5PQcFw7UrbgWPuX5hWryX
QkbMX0ODq7MdgvqvtnYvm3K2sCAufCeoWX0GadOj6vLmHMJ6yAhJpBUbD2qmAJAv
HdPTJWZttf+XJ7kn+eYzLWW555LilrF3kSC+7qgxFy4TKjtxolJ8EzXOvqBSqdFH
MHjm2UpY2zGWubjbQT3u/L4iJoF6FrfJ4LK44EKShIBccR7QJ5bczNtUGwpd9KDX
gke6dX5V2UqJ9UoxWISSyByqWceOveKGHhVEEr6ilxTC0epYrNdMnwCrdQsX3HTU
JAhDWPeO1C08BumsmujmnIRrwuvNtie3MCvU4Rp0koWVW97/91/uLqs2ioK/mLlk
bEabk5tLYjsd88ZX9wc4/JBMyZ0G7+m2YZCdGLK56gti2mVHEp6bwMqK6+MOq5gI
aEuVAxfzoumi09cSZw39V5hv2pP2yXGaYvihaw6REh8T0sIWJxU=
=TCub
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
