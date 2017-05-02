|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mysql-connector-java
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mysql-connector-java
|ID:
|DSA-3840-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 2. Mai 2017, 23:11
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3523
Originalnachricht
Package : mysql-connector-java
CVE ID : CVE-2017-3523
Thijs Alkemade discovered that unexpected automatic deserialisation of
Java objects in the MySQL Connector/J JDBC driver may result in the
execution of arbitary code. For additional details, please refer to the
advisory at
https://www.computest.nl/advisories/CT-2017-0425_MySQL-Connector-J.txt
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.1.41-1~deb8u1.
For the upcoming stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been
fixed in version 5.1.41-1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.1.41-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your mysql-connector-java packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
