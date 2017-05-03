|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libxstream-java
|
|
Package : libxstream-java
CVE ID : CVE-2017-7957
It was discovered that XStream, a Java library to serialise objects to
XML and back again, was suspectible to denial of service during
unmarshalling.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.4.7-2+deb8u2.
For the upcoming stable distribution (stretch), this problem will be
fixed soon.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.4.9-2.
We recommend that you upgrade your libxstream-java packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
