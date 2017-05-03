Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libxstream-java

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3841-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

May 02, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libxstream-java

CVE ID : CVE-2017-7957



It was discovered that XStream, a Java library to serialise objects to

XML and back again, was suspectible to denial of service during

unmarshalling.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.4.7-2+deb8u2.



For the upcoming stable distribution (stretch), this problem will be

fixed soon.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.4.9-2.



We recommend that you upgrade your libxstream-java packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

