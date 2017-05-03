Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in log4j
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in log4j
ID: FEDORA-2017-511ebfa8a3
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 3. Mai 2017, 07:18
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5645

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-511ebfa8a3

2017-05-02 15:56:11.994683

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : log4j

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 2.5

Release     : 5.fc25

URL         : http://logging.apache.org/log4j

Summary     : Java logging package

Description :

Log4j is a tool to help the programmer output log statements to a

variety of output targets.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-5645

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1443635 - CVE-2017-5645 log4j: Socket receiver deserialization
 vulnerability

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1443635

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade log4j' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
