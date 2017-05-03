|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat
|ID:
|DSA-3842-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 3. Mai 2017, 09:35
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5648
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5647
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3842-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
May 03, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : tomcat7
CVE ID : CVE-2017-5647 CVE-2017-5648
Two vulnerabilities were discovered in tomcat7, a servlet and JSP
engine.
CVE-2017-5647
Pipelined requests were processed incorrectly, which could result in
some responses appearing to be sent for the wrong request.
CVE-2017-5648
Some application listeners calls were issued against the wrong
objects, allowing untrusted applications running under a
SecurityManager to bypass that protection mechanism and access or
modify information associated with other web applications.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 7.0.56-3+deb8u10.
For the upcoming stable (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions,
these problems have been fixed in version 7.0.72-3.
We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat7 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlkJcg8ACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWS0cgf/YBOiWydFWg/Aq+DmIYYxvKON9ooMKz1LRZGNaJqdW0jNuEGI8JmpqETo
oAaHMDvTQskuJHKCOkGja+/ibZkhgsvAlazkwI+akrwBra7FXz9NGxi/36NbqVef
EfJIPHdR+UywmBHIjUuowlij072kWS5DIaYYU0XHFkcWWe62UQ3bBNy6yD0v8uQi
vSjgnVE2BDj9euV+WKa/6zhw4qORAw5417z7Yzf7AH9E3eaCv11ivPK4dCMM55k9
LQpIauTbHyktVls3moFHuJUyzoQJ67Mz0Lrmm0EdZqVnfuUwhnMiIujHkrJ2cwGA
TyP3+l/s7lAlDArVGaTxKI9hjPo8/w==
=uYkG
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|