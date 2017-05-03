Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat
ID: DSA-3843-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 3. Mai 2017, 09:37
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5647
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5648

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3843-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
May 03, 2017                          https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : tomcat8
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-5647 CVE-2017-5648
Debian Bug     : 860068 860069

Two vulnerabilities were discovered in tomcat8, a servlet and JSP
engine.

CVE-2017-5647

  Pipelined requests were processed incorrectly, which could result in
  some responses appearing to be sent for the wrong request.

CVE-2017-5648

  Some application listeners calls were issued against the wrong
  objects, allowing untrusted applications running under a
  SecurityManager to bypass that protection mechanism and access or
  modify information associated with other web applications.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 8.0.14-1+deb8u9.

For the upcoming stable (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions,
these problems have been fixed in version 8.5.11-2.

We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat8 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
Werbung