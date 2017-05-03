|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat
|ID:
|DSA-3843-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 3. Mai 2017, 09:37
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5647
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5648
|
Originalnachricht
|
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3843-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
May 03, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : tomcat8
CVE ID : CVE-2017-5647 CVE-2017-5648
Debian Bug : 860068 860069
Two vulnerabilities were discovered in tomcat8, a servlet and JSP
engine.
CVE-2017-5647
Pipelined requests were processed incorrectly, which could result in
some responses appearing to be sent for the wrong request.
CVE-2017-5648
Some application listeners calls were issued against the wrong
objects, allowing untrusted applications running under a
SecurityManager to bypass that protection mechanism and access or
modify information associated with other web applications.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 8.0.14-1+deb8u9.
For the upcoming stable (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions,
these problems have been fixed in version 8.5.11-2.
We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat8 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|