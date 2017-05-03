|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ghostscript-library
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ghostscript-library
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:1153-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Mi, 3. Mai 2017, 16:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8291
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript-library
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1153-1
Rating: important
References: #1036453
Cross-References: CVE-2017-8291
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for ghostscript fixes the following security vulnerability:
CVE-2017-8291: A remote command execution and a -dSAFER bypass via a
crafted .eps document were exploited in the wild. (bsc#1036453)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-ghostscript-library-13086=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-ghostscript-library-13086=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-ghostscript-library-13086=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-devel-8.62-32.44.1
ghostscript-ijs-devel-8.62-32.44.1
libgimpprint-devel-4.2.7-32.44.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.44.1
ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.44.1
ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.44.1
ghostscript-library-8.62-32.44.1
ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.44.1
ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.44.1
libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.44.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-library-debuginfo-8.62-32.44.1
ghostscript-library-debugsource-8.62-32.44.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8291.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1036453
