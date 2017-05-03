Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ghostscript-library
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ghostscript-library
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1153-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
Datum: Mi, 3. Mai 2017, 16:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8291

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript-library
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:1153-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1036453 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-8291
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:


   This update for ghostscript fixes the following security vulnerability:

   CVE-2017-8291: A remote command execution and a -dSAFER bypass via a
   crafted .eps document were exploited in the wild. (bsc#1036453)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-ghostscript-library-13086=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-ghostscript-library-13086=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-ghostscript-library-13086=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-devel-8.62-32.44.1
      ghostscript-ijs-devel-8.62-32.44.1
      libgimpprint-devel-4.2.7-32.44.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.44.1
      ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.44.1
      ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.44.1
      ghostscript-library-8.62-32.44.1
      ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.44.1
      ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.44.1
      libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.44.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-library-debuginfo-8.62-32.44.1
      ghostscript-library-debugsource-8.62-32.44.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8291.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1036453

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
GCC 7.1 frei­ge­ge­ben

4
Slim­book legt 15-Zoll Li­nu­x-Note­book nach

6
GnuBee: NAS als freie und of­fe­ne Hard­ware

1
Neovim er­reicht Ver­si­on 0.2

0
»Wor­dPress für Ein­stei­ger« als kos­ten­lo­ses E-Book ver­öf­fent­licht

11
F-D­ro­id po­liert An­dro­id-App auf

5
Next­cloud 12 ver­bes­sert die Zu­sam­men­ar­beit

0
Linux Mint 18.2 mit Ligh­tDM und neuem Gree­ter

0
BFQ-I/O-Sche­du­ler lan­det im kom­men­den Ker­nel

0
Wi­ki­pe­di­a-Fo­to­wett­be­werb rund um den Na­tur­schutz ge­star­tet
 
Werbung