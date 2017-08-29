|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in CVS
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in CVS
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-e5a78c5ca9
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Di, 29. August 2017, 18:44
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12836
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-e5a78c5ca9
2017-08-29 14:33:06.611856
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : cvs
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.11.23
Release : 42.fc26
URL : http://cvs.nongnu.org/
Summary : Concurrent Versions System
Description :
CVS (Concurrent Versions System) is a version control system that can
record the history of your files (usually, but not always, source
code). CVS only stores the differences between versions, instead of
every version of every file you have ever created. CVS also keeps a log
of who, when, and why changes occurred.
CVS is very helpful for managing releases and controlling the
concurrent editing of source files among multiple authors. Instead of
providing version control for a collection of files in a single
directory, CVS provides version control for a hierarchical collection
of directories consisting of revision controlled files. These
directories and files can then be combined together to form a software
release.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This relase fixes CVE-2017-12836 vulerbaility (command injection via malicious
SSH URL).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1480800 - CVE-2017-12836 cvs: Command injection via malicious ssh
URLs
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1480800
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade cvs' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|