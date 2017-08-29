Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in exim
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in exim
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2289-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Di, 29. August 2017, 18:48
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000369
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9963
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1531

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for exim
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2289-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1015930 #1044692 #1046971 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-1531 CVE-2016-9963 CVE-2017-1000369
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for exim fixes the following issues:

   Changes in exim:
   - specify users with ref:mail, to make them dynamic. (boo#1046971)

   - CVE-2017-1000369: Fixed memory leaks that could be exploited to "stack
     crash" local privilege escalation (boo#1044692)
   - Require user(mail) group(mail) to meet new users handling in TW.
   - Prerequire permissions (fixes rpmlint).

   - conditionally disable DANE on SuSE versions with OpenSSL < 1.0
   - CVE-2016-1531: when installed setuid root, allows local users to gain
     privileges via the perl_startup argument.
   - CVE-2016-9963: DKIM information leakage (boo#1015930)


   - Makefile tuning:
       + add sqlite support
       + disable WITH_OLD_DEMIME
       + enable AUTH_CYRUS_SASL
       + enable AUTH_TLS
       + enable SYSLOG_LONG_LINES
       + enable SUPPORT_PAM
       + MAX_NAMED_LIST=64
       + enable EXPERIMENTAL_DMARC
       + enable EXPERIMENTAL_EVENT
       + enable EXPERIMENTAL_PROXY
       + enable EXPERIMENTAL_CERTNAMES
       + enable EXPERIMENTAL_DSN
       + enable EXPERIMENTAL_DANE
       + enable EXPERIMENTAL_SOCKS
       + enable EXPERIMENTAL_INTERNATIONAL


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-980=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-980=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      exim-4.86.2-14.1
      exim-debuginfo-4.86.2-14.1
      exim-debugsource-4.86.2-14.1
      eximon-4.86.2-14.1
      eximon-debuginfo-4.86.2-14.1
      eximstats-html-4.86.2-14.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      exim-4.86.2-10.6.1
      exim-debuginfo-4.86.2-10.6.1
      exim-debugsource-4.86.2-10.6.1
      eximon-4.86.2-10.6.1
      eximon-debuginfo-4.86.2-10.6.1
      eximstats-html-4.86.2-10.6.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1531.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9963.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000369.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015930
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1044692
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046971

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

4
Ver­bes­ser­te Ka­me­ras für Fair­pho­ne 2 ver­füg­bar

1
Die Schutz­me­cha­nis­men des Ker­nels in An­dro­id Oreo

0
OpenSt­ack »Pi­ke« frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Eclip­se Pu­b­lic Li­cen­se Ver­si­on 2.0 er­schie­nen

7
KDE-Pro­jek­te des »Goog­le Sum­mer of Code 2017«

1
Na­ren­dra Gupta wird Vor­stands­vor­sit­zen­der von Red Hat

19
Sail­fish OS 2.1.1 ver­öf­fent­lich­t, Sail­fish X an­ge­kün­digt

0
SDL bin­det Vul­kan ein

25
Ko­ali­ti­on Frei­es Wis­sen stellt Di­gi­tal-O-Mat zur Bun­des­tags­wahl vor

4
Go 1.9 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung