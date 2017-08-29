Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in exim

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for exim

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2289-1

Rating: important

References: #1015930 #1044692 #1046971

Cross-References: CVE-2016-1531 CVE-2016-9963 CVE-2017-1000369



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for exim fixes the following issues:



Changes in exim:

- specify users with ref:mail, to make them dynamic. (boo#1046971)



- CVE-2017-1000369: Fixed memory leaks that could be exploited to "stack

crash" local privilege escalation (boo#1044692)

- Require user(mail) group(mail) to meet new users handling in TW.

- Prerequire permissions (fixes rpmlint).



- conditionally disable DANE on SuSE versions with OpenSSL < 1.0

- CVE-2016-1531: when installed setuid root, allows local users to gain

privileges via the perl_startup argument.

- CVE-2016-9963: DKIM information leakage (boo#1015930)





- Makefile tuning:

+ add sqlite support

+ disable WITH_OLD_DEMIME

+ enable AUTH_CYRUS_SASL

+ enable AUTH_TLS

+ enable SYSLOG_LONG_LINES

+ enable SUPPORT_PAM

+ MAX_NAMED_LIST=64

+ enable EXPERIMENTAL_DMARC

+ enable EXPERIMENTAL_EVENT

+ enable EXPERIMENTAL_PROXY

+ enable EXPERIMENTAL_CERTNAMES

+ enable EXPERIMENTAL_DSN

+ enable EXPERIMENTAL_DANE

+ enable EXPERIMENTAL_SOCKS

+ enable EXPERIMENTAL_INTERNATIONAL





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-980=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-980=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):



exim-4.86.2-14.1

exim-debuginfo-4.86.2-14.1

exim-debugsource-4.86.2-14.1

eximon-4.86.2-14.1

eximon-debuginfo-4.86.2-14.1

eximstats-html-4.86.2-14.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



exim-4.86.2-10.6.1

exim-debuginfo-4.86.2-10.6.1

exim-debugsource-4.86.2-10.6.1

eximon-4.86.2-10.6.1

eximon-debuginfo-4.86.2-10.6.1

eximstats-html-4.86.2-10.6.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1531.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9963.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000369.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015930

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1044692

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046971



--

