Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



--===============3009295882076375394==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="f5cdt234hsznl7bc"

Content-Disposition: inline





--f5cdt234hsznl7bc

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3406-2

August 29, 2017



linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise

ESM



Details:



USN-3406-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu

12.04 ESM.



It was discovered that an out of bounds read vulnerability existed in the

associative array implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or expose

sensitive information. (CVE-2016-7914)



It was discovered that a NULL pointer dereference existed in the Direct

Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for VMWare devices in the Linux kernel. A

local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-7261)



It was discovered that the USB Cypress HID drivers for the Linux kernel did

not properly validate reported information from the device. An attacker

with physical access could use this to expose sensitive information (kernel

memory). (CVE-2017-7273)



A reference count bug was discovered in the Linux kernel ipx protocol

stack. A local attacker could exploit this flaw to cause a denial of

service or possibly other unspecified problems. (CVE-2017-7487)



Huang Weller discovered that the ext4 filesystem implementation in the

Linux kernel mishandled a needs-flushing-before-commit list. A local

attacker could use this to expose sensitive information. (CVE-2017-7495)



It was discovered that an information leak existed in the set_mempolicy and

mbind compat syscalls in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this

to expose sensitive information (kernel memory). (CVE-2017-7616)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

linux-image-3.13.0-129-generic 3.13.0-129.178~precise1

linux-image-3.13.0-129-generic-lpae 3.13.0-129.178~precise1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.129.119

linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.129.119



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3406-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3406-1

CVE-2016-7914, CVE-2017-7261, CVE-2017-7273, CVE-2017-7487,

CVE-2017-7495, CVE-2017-7616





--f5cdt234hsznl7bc

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAABCgAGBQJZpa3yAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH04WIQAJVDQiQfybklag3loFc3Kv8C

CUaDmjT4hcVNdaV8eWyQ8miWAbwDofL67yo7i/cnYv2Y1KiyOi8a7n/nPG9tOpX7

kheGO6YWZhusfDqEOlNwxOaWJaVhzwvUwQDK734XA8fLG2ecI20RAJM3KVfeybk7

NSmm/q6SU+1DPaYqKc7CHiwwj/f67l5cTAZY+b5duvsymuh0oMNxiZs1S22LtzyN

LrCLBSe/mkitkyCwagHtpF7hrt4GTToc07GvXxtew/uB/LKS+ROheV4Us1V5f0Ae

NLQPFessFAczwPPA26qWVjX3xGnJoyyqbtEOAnKJ+dWwRh7qamENRZ0C4ZaALuer

VAgeCtV+DQL2B3wSLAUXIkJ7vD27xU4pUtZtKyjS/P9Tu0+Imw/pIDJAiLJ+R+p7

vZDcg9Rl8PAOiTjisy4vPoEd0c46Uu85eUvocnn6nR+xY0VqljpeiAvrucRB2V+n

8w1W3sKNPsRDdYdiLOqZOGqGGBJDGzBWEYYXxtDxtyYrVPk7uPLgCbtlUuYG5XL+

x+z1EF9xBqxxpqPerniMnOnzgGILhxkUirVSbIN+sjgWu2xAgRWbg3XL0cmv+SH/

9oMwlm+ma5bYSWS7T9DHqKuhLAHlbijNP4iS4k7z3gVnVbUh/REnVhjIllPbSf5b

GWKo2JCvc238OaLdm1KA

=II10

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--f5cdt234hsznl7bc--





--===============3009295882076375394==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============3009295882076375394==--

