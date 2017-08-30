Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in quagga

SUSE Security Update: Security update for quagga

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2294-1

Rating: important

References: #1005258 #1021669 #1034273

Cross-References: CVE-2016-1245 CVE-2017-5495

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one

errata is now available.



Description:



This update provides Quagga 1.1.1, which brings several fixes and

enhancements.



Security issues fixed:



- CVE-2017-5495: Telnet 'vty' interface DoS due to unbounded memory

allocation. (bsc#1021669)

- CVE-2016-1245: Stack overrun in IPv6 RA receive code. (bsc#1005258)



Bug fixes:



- Do not enable zebra's TCP interface (port 2600) to use default UNIX

socket for communication between the daemons. (fate#323170)



Between 0.99.22.1 and 1.1.1 the following improvements have been

implemented:



- Changed the default of 'link-detect' state, controlling whether

zebra

will respond to link-state events and consider an interface to be down

when link is down. To retain the current behavior save your config

before updating, otherwise remove the 'link-detect' flag from your

config prior to updating. There is also a new global 'default

link-detect (on|off)' flag to configure the global default.

- Greatly improved nexthop resolution for recursive routes.

- Event driven nexthop resolution for BGP.

- Route tags support.

- Transport of TE related metrics over OSPF, IS-IS.

- IPv6 Multipath for zebra and BGP.

- Multicast RIB support has been extended. It still is IPv4 only.

- RIP for IPv4 now supports equal-cost multipath (ECMP).

- route-maps have a new action "set ipv6 next-hop peer-address".

- route-maps have a new action "set as-path prepend last-as".

- "next-hop-self all" to override nexthop on iBGP route reflector

setups.

- New pimd daemon provides IPv4 PIM-SSM multicast routing.

- IPv6 address management has been improved regarding tentative addresses.

This is visible in that a freshly configured address will not

immediately be marked as usable.

- Recursive route support has been overhauled. Scripts parsing "show ip

route" output may need adaptation.

- A large amount of changes has been merged for ospf6d. Careful evaluation

prior to deployment is recommended.

- Multiprotocol peerings over IPv6 now try to find a more appropriate IPv4

nexthop by looking at the interface.

- Relaxed bestpath criteria for multipath and improved display of

multipath routes in "show ip bgp". Scripts parsing this output may

need

to be updated.

- Support for iBGP TTL security.





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1407=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-1407=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-1407=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1407=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1407=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-devel-1.1.1-17.3.3



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-devel-1.1.1-17.3.3



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



libfpm_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libfpm_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospf0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospf0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospfapiclient0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospfapiclient0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libquagga_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libquagga_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libzebra1-1.1.1-17.3.3

libzebra1-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libfpm_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libfpm_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospf0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospf0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospfapiclient0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospfapiclient0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libquagga_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libquagga_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libzebra1-1.1.1-17.3.3

libzebra1-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libfpm_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libfpm_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospf0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospf0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospfapiclient0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libospfapiclient0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libquagga_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3

libquagga_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

libzebra1-1.1.1-17.3.3

libzebra1-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3

quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1245.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5495.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005258

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021669

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034273



--

