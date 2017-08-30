|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in quagga
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in quagga
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2294-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
|Datum:
|Mi, 30. August 2017, 07:11
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1245
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5495
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for quagga
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2294-1
Rating: important
References: #1005258 #1021669 #1034273
Cross-References: CVE-2016-1245 CVE-2017-5495
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
errata is now available.
Description:
This update provides Quagga 1.1.1, which brings several fixes and
enhancements.
Security issues fixed:
- CVE-2017-5495: Telnet 'vty' interface DoS due to unbounded memory
allocation. (bsc#1021669)
- CVE-2016-1245: Stack overrun in IPv6 RA receive code. (bsc#1005258)
Bug fixes:
- Do not enable zebra's TCP interface (port 2600) to use default UNIX
socket for communication between the daemons. (fate#323170)
Between 0.99.22.1 and 1.1.1 the following improvements have been
implemented:
- Changed the default of 'link-detect' state, controlling whether
zebra
will respond to link-state events and consider an interface to be down
when link is down. To retain the current behavior save your config
before updating, otherwise remove the 'link-detect' flag from your
config prior to updating. There is also a new global 'default
link-detect (on|off)' flag to configure the global default.
- Greatly improved nexthop resolution for recursive routes.
- Event driven nexthop resolution for BGP.
- Route tags support.
- Transport of TE related metrics over OSPF, IS-IS.
- IPv6 Multipath for zebra and BGP.
- Multicast RIB support has been extended. It still is IPv4 only.
- RIP for IPv4 now supports equal-cost multipath (ECMP).
- route-maps have a new action "set ipv6 next-hop peer-address".
- route-maps have a new action "set as-path prepend last-as".
- "next-hop-self all" to override nexthop on iBGP route reflector
setups.
- New pimd daemon provides IPv4 PIM-SSM multicast routing.
- IPv6 address management has been improved regarding tentative addresses.
This is visible in that a freshly configured address will not
immediately be marked as usable.
- Recursive route support has been overhauled. Scripts parsing "show ip
route" output may need adaptation.
- A large amount of changes has been merged for ospf6d. Careful evaluation
prior to deployment is recommended.
- Multiprotocol peerings over IPv6 now try to find a more appropriate IPv4
nexthop by looking at the interface.
- Relaxed bestpath criteria for multipath and improved display of
multipath routes in "show ip bgp". Scripts parsing this output may
need
to be updated.
- Support for iBGP TTL security.
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1407=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-1407=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-1407=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1407=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1407=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-devel-1.1.1-17.3.3
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-devel-1.1.1-17.3.3
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
libfpm_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libfpm_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospf0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospf0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospfapiclient0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospfapiclient0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libquagga_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libquagga_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libzebra1-1.1.1-17.3.3
libzebra1-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libfpm_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libfpm_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospf0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospf0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospfapiclient0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospfapiclient0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libquagga_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libquagga_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libzebra1-1.1.1-17.3.3
libzebra1-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libfpm_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libfpm_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospf0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospf0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospfapiclient0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libospfapiclient0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libquagga_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
libquagga_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
libzebra1-1.1.1-17.3.3
libzebra1-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1245.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5495.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005258
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021669
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034273
