Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in quagga
Name: Zwei Probleme in quagga
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2294-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
Datum: Mi, 30. August 2017, 07:11
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1245
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5495

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for quagga
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2294-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1005258 #1021669 #1034273 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-1245 CVE-2017-5495
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
   errata is now available.

Description:

   This update provides Quagga 1.1.1, which brings several fixes and
   enhancements.

   Security issues fixed:

   - CVE-2017-5495: Telnet 'vty' interface DoS due to unbounded memory
     allocation. (bsc#1021669)
   - CVE-2016-1245: Stack overrun in IPv6 RA receive code. (bsc#1005258)

   Bug fixes:

   - Do not enable zebra's TCP interface (port 2600) to use default UNIX
     socket for communication between the daemons. (fate#323170)

   Between 0.99.22.1 and 1.1.1 the following improvements have been
   implemented:

   - Changed the default of 'link-detect' state, controlling whether
 zebra
     will respond to link-state events and consider an interface to be down
     when link is down. To retain the current behavior save your config
     before updating, otherwise remove the 'link-detect' flag from your
     config prior to updating. There is also a new global 'default
     link-detect (on|off)' flag to configure the global default.
   - Greatly improved nexthop resolution for recursive routes.
   - Event driven nexthop resolution for BGP.
   - Route tags support.
   - Transport of TE related metrics over OSPF, IS-IS.
   - IPv6 Multipath for zebra and BGP.
   - Multicast RIB support has been extended. It still is IPv4 only.
   - RIP for IPv4 now supports equal-cost multipath (ECMP).
   - route-maps have a new action "set ipv6 next-hop peer-address".
   - route-maps have a new action "set as-path prepend last-as".
   - "next-hop-self all" to override nexthop on iBGP route reflector
 setups.
   - New pimd daemon provides IPv4 PIM-SSM multicast routing.
   - IPv6 address management has been improved regarding tentative addresses.
     This is visible in that a freshly configured address will not
     immediately be marked as usable.
   - Recursive route support has been overhauled. Scripts parsing "show ip
     route" output may need adaptation.
   - A large amount of changes has been merged for ospf6d. Careful evaluation
     prior to deployment is recommended.
   - Multiprotocol peerings over IPv6 now try to find a more appropriate IPv4
     nexthop by looking at the interface.
   - Relaxed bestpath criteria for multipath and improved display of
     multipath routes in "show ip bgp". Scripts parsing this output may
 need
     to be updated.
   - Support for iBGP TTL security.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1407=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-1407=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-1407=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1407=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1407=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-devel-1.1.1-17.3.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-devel-1.1.1-17.3.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      libfpm_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libfpm_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospf0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospf0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospfapiclient0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospfapiclient0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libquagga_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libquagga_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libzebra1-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libzebra1-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libfpm_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libfpm_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospf0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospf0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospfapiclient0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospfapiclient0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libquagga_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libquagga_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libzebra1-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libzebra1-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libfpm_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libfpm_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospf0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospf0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospfapiclient0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libospfapiclient0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libquagga_pb0-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libquagga_pb0-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libzebra1-1.1.1-17.3.3
      libzebra1-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-debuginfo-1.1.1-17.3.3
      quagga-debugsource-1.1.1-17.3.3


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1245.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5495.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005258
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021669
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034273

