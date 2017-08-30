|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2546-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite
|Datum:
|Mi, 30. August 2017, 07:23
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5662
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9970
https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?product=bpm.suite&downloadType=securityPatches&version=6.4
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-bpm-suite/
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite 6.4.5 security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2546-01
Product: Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2546
Issue date: 2017-08-29
CVE Names: CVE-2014-9970 CVE-2017-5662 CVE-2017-7525
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Description:
Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite is a business rules and processes management system
for the management, storage, creation, modification, and deployment of
JBoss rules and BPMN2-compliant business processes.
This release of Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite 6.4.5 serves as a replacement for
Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite 6.4.4, and includes bug fixes and enhancements,
which are documented in the Release Notes document linked to in the
References.
Security Fix(es):
* A deserialization flaw was discovered in the jackson-databind which could
allow an unauthenticated user to perform code execution by sending the
maliciously crafted input to the readValue method of the ObjectMapper.
(CVE-2017-7525)
* A vulnerability was found in Jasypt that would allow an attacker to
perform a timing attack on password hash comparison. (CVE-2014-9970)
* An XXE vulnerability was found in Apache Batik which could allow a remote
attacker to retrieve the files on the vulnerable server's filesystem by
uploading specially crafted SVG images. The vulnerability could also allow
a denial of service condition by performing an amplification attack.
(CVE-2017-5662)
Red Hat would like to thank Liao Xinxi (NSFOCUS) for reporting
CVE-2017-7525.
3. Solution:
Before applying the update, back up your existing installation, including
all applications, configuration files, databases and database settings, and
so on.
It is recommended to halt the server by stopping the JBoss Application
Server process before installing this update; after installing the update,
restart the server by starting the JBoss Application Server process.
The References section of this erratum contains a download link (you must
log in to download the update).
4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1443592 - CVE-2017-5662 batik: XML external entity processing vulnerability
1455566 - CVE-2014-9970 jasypt: Vulnerable to timing attack against the
password hash comparison
1462702 - CVE-2017-7525 jackson-databind: Deserialization vulnerability via
readValue method of ObjectMapper
5. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9970
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5662
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?product=bpm.suite&downloadType=securityPatches&version=6.4
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-bpm-suite/
6. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFZpcTyXlSAg2UNWIIRAjo8AKCNaW6lRrjrciVJoFRD9Tuic7wCZwCfZP0L
8/xugHDO0A/6AiSShQKUjsc=
=AUtG
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
|
|