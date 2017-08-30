Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite 6.4.5 security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2546-01

Product: Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2546

Issue date: 2017-08-29

CVE Names: CVE-2014-9970 CVE-2017-5662 CVE-2017-7525

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Description:



Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite is a business rules and processes management system

for the management, storage, creation, modification, and deployment of

JBoss rules and BPMN2-compliant business processes.



This release of Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite 6.4.5 serves as a replacement for

Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite 6.4.4, and includes bug fixes and enhancements,

which are documented in the Release Notes document linked to in the

References.



Security Fix(es):



* A deserialization flaw was discovered in the jackson-databind which could

allow an unauthenticated user to perform code execution by sending the

maliciously crafted input to the readValue method of the ObjectMapper.

(CVE-2017-7525)



* A vulnerability was found in Jasypt that would allow an attacker to

perform a timing attack on password hash comparison. (CVE-2014-9970)



* An XXE vulnerability was found in Apache Batik which could allow a remote

attacker to retrieve the files on the vulnerable server's filesystem by

uploading specially crafted SVG images. The vulnerability could also allow

a denial of service condition by performing an amplification attack.

(CVE-2017-5662)



Red Hat would like to thank Liao Xinxi (NSFOCUS) for reporting

CVE-2017-7525.



3. Solution:



Before applying the update, back up your existing installation, including

all applications, configuration files, databases and database settings, and

so on.



It is recommended to halt the server by stopping the JBoss Application

Server process before installing this update; after installing the update,

restart the server by starting the JBoss Application Server process.



The References section of this erratum contains a download link (you must

log in to download the update).



4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1443592 - CVE-2017-5662 batik: XML external entity processing vulnerability

1455566 - CVE-2014-9970 jasypt: Vulnerable to timing attack against the

password hash comparison

1462702 - CVE-2017-7525 jackson-databind: Deserialization vulnerability via

readValue method of ObjectMapper



5. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9970

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5662

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?product=bpm.suite&downloadType=securityPatches&version=6.4

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-bpm-suite/



6. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZpcTyXlSAg2UNWIIRAjo8AKCNaW6lRrjrciVJoFRD9Tuic7wCZwCfZP0L

8/xugHDO0A/6AiSShQKUjsc=

=AUtG

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

RHSA-announce mailing list

RHSA-announce@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce

