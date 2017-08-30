|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in libgcrypt
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in libgcrypt
|ID:
|DSA-3959-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Mi, 30. August 2017, 07:41
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0379
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3959-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
August 29, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libgcrypt20
CVE ID : CVE-2017-0379
Debian Bug : 873383
Daniel Genkin, Luke Valenta and Yuval Yarom discovered that Libgcrypt
is prone to a local side-channel attack against the ECDH encryption with
Curve25519, allowing recovery of the private key.
See https://eprint.iacr.org/2017/806 for details.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.7.6-2+deb9u2.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.7.9-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libgcrypt20 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAlmlx9pfFIAAAAAALgAo
aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2
NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND
z0T3pw/9Fh08Nkzniah4f7KqkgfYohv5SnxRw2or7nRNPNVmG8PpBNBIo3x9iXkC
LWJXM2/86b5pseSFpWePnmOUxpUlsKrQuZduA76NAUFJ+Vz7UF62euBHWb/HU1ZS
SwYA9aEukGwqSaJk3dhsR9LofPuVrElexfgpZxhpyhDWQBhGaHhpybvtCREDIk9q
y5MiMW6PboF6B9aiMSTbCGxa2PbipI4gcmiHUJL2iMBaNjI69OO0xGKUyzXqZKoD
H4MEVdjp0MYTIYySzOG7ytJhahoRtNEdj+nNrwgLwTnux9trRHnYucGL6avg56eI
SFRq2iNNOCAoNHWpYHmMQxxMg4I1NEzZKbAXUXP2drn9Ai8QB+xy9oUejBpgnxYL
d34Sh0kZVy819L8Cxablgg98n15NRZxTUB9qpX13Cij3q0cEv3iR6QUk/KSPz0jn
9ZvYEYPfPZL96mozTuttGDYV2uzeyErW5C1EgjcBGXhc66OohQfMF4LWflbR7v0t
EAPG8rxfcoxmhZsj2e/zkSKmbBkJ+W6JxpwahZY46zXKndLJRQvNPW/MGzAByNHt
l9VkgBw+DE+Ef3xQD6hybit8Cf31YEGt5yOpJQFGcGvCsXyY0aG058SipGXIQ5Td
+7BZQUk0p5TdXdlT5LSMuy7egD2+bu4f9eBB/b+9zlTsfWRXuWA=
=MWku
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|