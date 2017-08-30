Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in libgcrypt
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in libgcrypt
ID: DSA-3959-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian stretch
Datum: Mi, 30. August 2017, 07:41
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0379

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3959-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
August 29, 2017                       https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : libgcrypt20
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-0379
Debian Bug     : 873383

Daniel Genkin, Luke Valenta and Yuval Yarom discovered that Libgcrypt
is prone to a local side-channel attack against the ECDH encryption with
Curve25519, allowing recovery of the private key.

See https://eprint.iacr.org/2017/806 for details.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.7.6-2+deb9u2.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.7.9-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your libgcrypt20 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
