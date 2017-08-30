|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-be3df4fe14
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 30. August 2017, 07:44
|Referenzen:
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-be3df4fe14
2017-08-29 14:33:06.229599
Name : java-1.8.0-openjdk-aarch32
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.8.0.141
Release : 1.170721.fc25
URL : http://openjdk.java.net/
Summary : OpenJDK Runtime Environment in a preview of the OpenJDK AArch32
project
Description :
A preview release of the upstream OpenJDK AArch32 porting project.
The OpenJDK runtime environment.
Update Information:
8u141 security patches
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade java-1.8.0-openjdk-aarch32' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
