Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
ID: FEDORA-2017-9148fe36b9
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 30. August 2017, 07:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7548
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7547
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7546

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-9148fe36b9
2017-08-29 14:33:06.230033
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : postgresql
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 9.5.8
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.postgresql.org/
Summary     : PostgreSQL client programs
Description :
PostgreSQL is an advanced Object-Relational database management system (DBMS).
The base postgresql package contains the client programs that you'll need
 to
access a PostgreSQL DBMS server, as well as HTML documentation for the whole
system.  These client programs can be located on the same machine as the
PostgreSQL server, or on a remote machine that accesses a PostgreSQL server
over a network connection.  The PostgreSQL server can be found in the
postgresql-server sub-package.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

rebase: update to 9.5.8, security fix for CVE-2017-7546 CVE-2017-7547
CVE-2017-7548       Per release notes:
http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.5/static/release-9-5-8.html
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1477187 - CVE-2017-7548 postgresql: lo_put() function ignores ACLs
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477187
  [ 2 ] Bug #1477185 - CVE-2017-7547 postgresql: pg_user_mappings view
 discloses passwords to users lacking server privileges
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477185
  [ 3 ] Bug #1477184 - CVE-2017-7546 postgresql: Empty password accepted in
 some authentication methods
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477184
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade postgresql' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
