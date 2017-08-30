Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-9148fe36b9

2017-08-29 14:33:06.230033

Name : postgresql

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 9.5.8

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.postgresql.org/

Summary : PostgreSQL client programs

Description :

PostgreSQL is an advanced Object-Relational database management system (DBMS).

The base postgresql package contains the client programs that you'll need

to

access a PostgreSQL DBMS server, as well as HTML documentation for the whole

system. These client programs can be located on the same machine as the

PostgreSQL server, or on a remote machine that accesses a PostgreSQL server

over a network connection. The PostgreSQL server can be found in the

postgresql-server sub-package.



Update Information:



rebase: update to 9.5.8, security fix for CVE-2017-7546 CVE-2017-7547

CVE-2017-7548 Per release notes:

http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.5/static/release-9-5-8.html

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1477187 - CVE-2017-7548 postgresql: lo_put() function ignores ACLs

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477187

[ 2 ] Bug #1477185 - CVE-2017-7547 postgresql: pg_user_mappings view

discloses passwords to users lacking server privileges

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477185

[ 3 ] Bug #1477184 - CVE-2017-7546 postgresql: Empty password accepted in

some authentication methods

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477184

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade postgresql' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

