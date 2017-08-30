Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in CVS

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-97eb475d93

2017-08-29 14:33:06.230164

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : cvs

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.11.23

Release : 41.fc25

URL : http://cvs.nongnu.org/

Summary : Concurrent Versions System

Description :

CVS (Concurrent Versions System) is a version control system that can

record the history of your files (usually, but not always, source

code). CVS only stores the differences between versions, instead of

every version of every file you have ever created. CVS also keeps a log

of who, when, and why changes occurred.



CVS is very helpful for managing releases and controlling the

concurrent editing of source files among multiple authors. Instead of

providing version control for a collection of files in a single

directory, CVS provides version control for a hierarchical collection

of directories consisting of revision controlled files. These

directories and files can then be combined together to form a software

release.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



This relase fixes CVE-2017-12836 vulerbaility (command injection via malicious

SSH URL).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1480800 - CVE-2017-12836 cvs: Command injection via malicious ssh

URLs

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1480800

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade cvs' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

