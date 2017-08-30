Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in openvswitch

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: openvswitch security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2553-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2553

Issue date: 2017-08-30

CVE Names: CVE-2017-9214 CVE-2017-9263 CVE-2017-9265

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for openvswitch is now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform

9.0 (Mitaka).



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



Open vSwitch provides standard network bridging functions and support for

the OpenFlow protocol for remote per-flow control of traffic.



Security Fix(es):



* An unsigned int wrap around leading to a buffer over-read was found when

parsing OFPT_QUEUE_GET_CONFIG_REPLY messages in Open vSwitch (OvS). An

attacker could use this flaw to cause a remote DoS. (CVE-2017-9214)



* In Open vSwitch (OvS), while parsing an OpenFlow role status message

there is a call to the abort() function for undefined role status reasons

in the function `ofp_print_role_status_message` in `lib/ofp-print.c` that

may be leveraged toward a remote DoS attack by a malicious switch.

(CVE-2017-9263)



* A buffer over-read flaw was found in Open vSwitch (OvS) while parsing the

group mod OpenFlow messages sent from the controller. An attacker could use

this flaw to cause a Denial of Service (DoS). (CVE-2017-9265)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1431494 - openvswitch: /var/log/openvswitch is world readable

1456795 - CVE-2017-9214 openvswitch: Integer underflow in the

ofputil_pull_queue_get_config_reply10 function

1457327 - CVE-2017-9263 openvswitch: Invalid processing of a malicious OpenFlow

role status message

1457335 - CVE-2017-9265 openvswitch: Buffer over-read while parsing the group

mod OpenFlow message



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0:



Source:

openvswitch-2.5.0-15.git20160727.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

python-openvswitch-2.5.0-15.git20160727.el7ost.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

openvswitch-2.5.0-15.git20160727.el7ost.x86_64.rpm

openvswitch-debuginfo-2.5.0-15.git20160727.el7ost.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9214

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9263

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9265

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

