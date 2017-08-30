Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in openvswitch
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in openvswitch
ID: RHSA-2017:2553-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Datum: Mi, 30. August 2017, 21:09
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9265
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9263
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9214

Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: openvswitch security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:2553-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2553
Issue date:        2017-08-30
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-9214 CVE-2017-9263 CVE-2017-9265 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for openvswitch is now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform
9.0 (Mitaka).

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 - noarch, x86_64

3. Description:

Open vSwitch provides standard network bridging functions and support for
the OpenFlow protocol for remote per-flow control of traffic.

Security Fix(es):

* An unsigned int wrap around leading to a buffer over-read was found when
parsing OFPT_QUEUE_GET_CONFIG_REPLY messages in Open vSwitch (OvS). An
attacker could use this flaw to cause a remote DoS. (CVE-2017-9214)

* In Open vSwitch (OvS), while parsing an OpenFlow role status message
there is a call to the abort() function for undefined role status reasons
in the function `ofp_print_role_status_message` in `lib/ofp-print.c` that
may be leveraged toward a remote DoS attack by a malicious switch.
(CVE-2017-9263)

* A buffer over-read flaw was found in Open vSwitch (OvS) while parsing the
group mod OpenFlow messages sent from the controller. An attacker could use
this flaw to cause a Denial of Service (DoS). (CVE-2017-9265)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1431494 - openvswitch: /var/log/openvswitch is world readable
1456795 - CVE-2017-9214 openvswitch: Integer underflow in the
 ofputil_pull_queue_get_config_reply10 function
1457327 - CVE-2017-9263 openvswitch: Invalid processing of a malicious OpenFlow
 role status message
1457335 - CVE-2017-9265 openvswitch: Buffer over-read while parsing the group
 mod OpenFlow message

6. Package List:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0:

Source:
openvswitch-2.5.0-15.git20160727.el7ost.src.rpm

noarch:
python-openvswitch-2.5.0-15.git20160727.el7ost.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
openvswitch-2.5.0-15.git20160727.el7ost.x86_64.rpm
openvswitch-debuginfo-2.5.0-15.git20160727.el7ost.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9214
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9263
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9265
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
