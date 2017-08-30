Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in Red Hat Certificate System

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: Red Hat Certificate System 8 security, bug fix,

and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2560-01

Product: Red Hat Certificate System

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2560

Issue date: 2017-08-30

CVE Names: CVE-2017-7509

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update is now available for Red Hat Certificate System 8 with Advanced

Access.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Certificate System 8 Advanced Access - i386, noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



Red Hat Certificate System is a complete implementation of an enterprise

software system designed to manage enterprise public key infrastructure

(PKI) deployments.



Security Fix(es):



* An input validation error was found in Red Hat Certificate System's

handling of client provided certificates. If the certreq field is not

present in a certificate an assertion error is triggered causing a denial

of service. (CVE-2017-7509)



Bug Fix(es):



* Previously, the Token Management System (TMS) required that certificates

that were on hold must first become valid before they can be revoked. This

update removes that limitation, and it is now possible to directly revoke

currently on hold certificates. (BZ#1262000)



* With this update, Red Hat Certificate System instances can be installed

using existing CA signing certificate/keys. This existing CA can be a

functional CA from a different vendor, or keys or CSR generated to be

signed by an external CA for the purpose of chaining it to a publicly

recognized CA.



Note that this feature is only supported when installing with the

"pkisilent" tool, not when using the graphical user interface.

Additionally, since the CSR is generated externally prior to configuration

of the CA instance and is not stored in the NSS security databases, it

should be understood that the CSR value attached to the

"ca.signing.certreq" variable stored inside the

"/var/lib/pki-ca/conf/CS.cfg" file is a reconstruction of the CSR

created

during configuration, and not the original CSR utilized to obtain the

existing CA certificate. (BZ#1280391)



* Previously, a bug in CRLDistributionPointsExtension caused some

certificate profiles to encounter problems when being viewed in the

Certificate Manager graphical interface. This bug is now fixed, and

aforementioned profile can now be viewed normally. (BZ#1282589)



* Previously, if access to a component such as an HSM or an LDAP server was

lost during Certificate Revocation List (CRL) generation, the CA could

become stuck in a loop that generated large amounts of log entries until

the problem was resolved. To avoid these scenarios, two new configuration

parameters are being introduced in this patch to allow the CA to slow down.

(BZ#1290650)



* A patch has been applied to the Token Processing System (TPS) to ensure

that the "symmetricKeys.requiredVersion" option is being handled

correctly

in all cases. (BZ#1302103)



* A patch has been applied to the Certificate System Token Processing

System (TPS) to fix a bug where existing objects were not always cleared

when enrolling over an active token. (BZ#1302116)



* This update fixes a bug where the Token Processing System (TPS) could not

correctly execute re-enrollment operations (taking a currently enrolled

token and enrolling it again with new certificates) on some G&D smart

cards. (BZ#1320283)



* The Token Processing System (TPS) could previously leave old data in a

token's Coolkey applet when re-enrolling the token with new certificates

and keys. This bug is now fixed, and only data associated with certificates

which are actually on the token is preserved after a successful

re-enrollment. (BZ#1327653)



* Previously, a problem when setting the final life cycle state of a token

at the end of a re-enrollment operation could cause it to fail to report

that it is properly enrolled. This bug is now fixed, and re-enrolled token

now report their "enrolled" status accurately. (BZ#1382376)



* Prior to this update, ECDSA certificates were issued with a NULL value in

the "parameter" field. These certificates were not compliant with the

RFC

5758 specification which mandates this field to be omitted completely. This

bug has been fixed, and ECDSA certificates are now issued without the

"parameter" field. (BZ#1454414)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1456030 - CVE-2017-7509 certificate system 8: Enrolling certificate without

certreq field causes CA to crash



6. Package List:



Red Hat Certificate System 8 Advanced Access:



Source:

pki-ca-8.1.9-2.el5pki.src.rpm

pki-common-8.1.20-1.el5pki.src.rpm

pki-kra-8.1.7-2.el5pki.src.rpm

pki-silent-8.1.2-3.el5pki.src.rpm

pki-tps-8.1.30-1.el5pki.src.rpm

pki-util-8.1.3-2.el5pki.src.rpm

redhat-pki-ca-ui-8.1.1-2.el5pki.src.rpm



i386:

pki-tps-8.1.30-1.el5pki.i386.rpm



noarch:

pki-ca-8.1.9-2.el5pki.noarch.rpm

pki-common-8.1.20-1.el5pki.noarch.rpm

pki-common-javadoc-8.1.20-1.el5pki.noarch.rpm

pki-kra-8.1.7-2.el5pki.noarch.rpm

pki-silent-8.1.2-3.el5pki.noarch.rpm

pki-util-8.1.3-2.el5pki.noarch.rpm

pki-util-javadoc-8.1.3-2.el5pki.noarch.rpm

redhat-pki-ca-ui-8.1.1-2.el5pki.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

pki-tps-8.1.30-1.el5pki.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7509

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

