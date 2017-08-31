Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2302-1

Rating: important

References: #1031485 #1052829

Cross-References: CVE-2017-7753 CVE-2017-7779 CVE-2017-7782

CVE-2017-7784 CVE-2017-7785 CVE-2017-7786

CVE-2017-7787 CVE-2017-7791 CVE-2017-7792

CVE-2017-7798 CVE-2017-7800 CVE-2017-7801

CVE-2017-7802 CVE-2017-7803 CVE-2017-7804

CVE-2017-7807

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3

An update that fixes 16 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:







Mozilla Firefox was updated to the ESR 52.3 release (bsc#1052829)



Following security issues were fixed:



* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7807: Domain hijacking through AppCache fallback

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7791: Spoofing following page navigation with

data: protocol and modal alerts

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7792: Buffer overflow viewing certificates with an

extremely long OID

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7782: WindowsDllDetourPatcher allocates memory

without DEP protections

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7787: Same-origin policy bypass with iframes

through page reloads

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7786: Buffer overflow while painting

non-displayable SVG

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7785: Buffer overflow manipulating ARIA attributes

in DOM

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7784: Use-after-free with image observers

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7753: Out-of-bounds read with cached style data

and pseudo-elements

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7798: XUL injection in the style editor in devtools

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7804: Memory protection bypass through

WindowsDllDetourPatcher

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7779: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 55 and

Firefox ESR 52.3

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7800: Use-after-free in WebSockets during

disconnection

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7801: Use-after-free with marquee during window

resizing

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7802: Use-after-free resizing image elements

* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7803: CSP containing 'sandbox' improperly

applied



This update also fixes:



- fixed firefox hangs after a while in FUTEX_WAIT_PRIVATE if cgroups

enabled and running on cpu >=1 (bsc#1031485)

- The Itanium ia64 build was fixed.





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-MozillaFirefox-13254=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-MozillaFirefox-13254=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-MozillaFirefox-13254=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-MozillaFirefox-13254=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-MozillaFirefox-13254=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-MozillaFirefox-13254=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-devel-52.3.0esr-72.9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-52.3.0esr-72.9.1

MozillaFirefox-branding-SLED-52-24.5.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-52.3.0esr-72.9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-52.3.0esr-72.9.1

MozillaFirefox-branding-SLED-52-24.5.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-52.3.0esr-72.9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



MozillaFirefox-52.3.0esr-72.9.1

MozillaFirefox-branding-SLED-52-24.5.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-52.3.0esr-72.9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.3.0esr-72.9.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.3.0esr-72.9.1





