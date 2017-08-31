|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2302-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Do, 31. August 2017, 07:18
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7786
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7800
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7779
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7792
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7753
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7803
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7782
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7798
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7785
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7784
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7804
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7801
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7787
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7807
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7791
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7802
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2302-1
Rating: important
References: #1031485 #1052829
Cross-References: CVE-2017-7753 CVE-2017-7779 CVE-2017-7782
CVE-2017-7784 CVE-2017-7785 CVE-2017-7786
CVE-2017-7787 CVE-2017-7791 CVE-2017-7792
CVE-2017-7798 CVE-2017-7800 CVE-2017-7801
CVE-2017-7802 CVE-2017-7803 CVE-2017-7804
CVE-2017-7807
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 16 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
Mozilla Firefox was updated to the ESR 52.3 release (bsc#1052829)
Following security issues were fixed:
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7807: Domain hijacking through AppCache fallback
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7791: Spoofing following page navigation with
data: protocol and modal alerts
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7792: Buffer overflow viewing certificates with an
extremely long OID
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7782: WindowsDllDetourPatcher allocates memory
without DEP protections
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7787: Same-origin policy bypass with iframes
through page reloads
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7786: Buffer overflow while painting
non-displayable SVG
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7785: Buffer overflow manipulating ARIA attributes
in DOM
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7784: Use-after-free with image observers
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7753: Out-of-bounds read with cached style data
and pseudo-elements
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7798: XUL injection in the style editor in devtools
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7804: Memory protection bypass through
WindowsDllDetourPatcher
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7779: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 55 and
Firefox ESR 52.3
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7800: Use-after-free in WebSockets during
disconnection
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7801: Use-after-free with marquee during window
resizing
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7802: Use-after-free resizing image elements
* MFSA 2017-19/CVE-2017-7803: CSP containing 'sandbox' improperly
applied
This update also fixes:
- fixed firefox hangs after a while in FUTEX_WAIT_PRIVATE if cgroups
enabled and running on cpu >=1 (bsc#1031485)
- The Itanium ia64 build was fixed.
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-MozillaFirefox-13254=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-MozillaFirefox-13254=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-MozillaFirefox-13254=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-MozillaFirefox-13254=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-MozillaFirefox-13254=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-MozillaFirefox-13254=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-devel-52.3.0esr-72.9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-52.3.0esr-72.9.1
MozillaFirefox-branding-SLED-52-24.5.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-52.3.0esr-72.9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-52.3.0esr-72.9.1
MozillaFirefox-branding-SLED-52-24.5.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-52.3.0esr-72.9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
MozillaFirefox-52.3.0esr-72.9.1
MozillaFirefox-branding-SLED-52-24.5.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-52.3.0esr-72.9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.3.0esr-72.9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.3.0esr-72.9.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7753.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7779.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7782.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7784.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7785.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7786.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7787.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7791.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7792.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7798.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7800.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7801.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7802.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7803.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7804.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7807.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031485
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052829
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|