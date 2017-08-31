Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2303-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
Datum: Do, 31. August 2017, 07:20
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for php7
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2303-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1047454 #1048094 #1048096 #1048100 #1048111 
                    #1048112 #1050241 #1050726 #1052389 #1053645 
                    #986386 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-10397 CVE-2016-5766 CVE-2017-11142
                    CVE-2017-11144 CVE-2017-11145 CVE-2017-11146
                    CVE-2017-11147 CVE-2017-11628 CVE-2017-7890
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for php7 fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2016-10397: parse_url() can be bypassed to return fake host.
     (bsc#1047454)
   - CVE-2017-11142: Remoteattackers could cause a CPU consumption denial of
     service attack by injectinglong form variables, related to
     main/php_variables. (bsc#1048100)
   - CVE-2017-11144: The opensslextension PEM sealing code did not check the
     return value of the OpenSSL sealingfunction, which could lead to a
     crash. (bsc#1048096)
   - CVE-2017-11145: Lack of bounds checks in timelib_meridian coud lead to
     information leak. (bsc#1048112)
   - CVE-2017-11146: Lack of bounds checks in timelib_meridian parse code
     could lead to information leak. (bsc#1048111)
   - CVE-2017-11147: The PHAR archive handler could beused by attackers
     supplying malicious archive files to crash the PHP interpreteror
     potentially disclose information. (bsc#1048094)
   - CVE-2017-11628:  Stack-base dbuffer overflow in zend_ini_do_op() could
     lead to denial of service (bsc#1050726)
   - CVE-2017-7890: Buffer over-read from unitialized data in
     gdImageCreateFromGifCtx function could lead to denial of service
     (bsc#1050241)
   - CVE-2016-5766:  Integer Overflow in _gd2GetHeader() resulting in heap
     overflow could lead to denial of service or code execution (bsc#986386)

   Other fixes:

   - Soap Request with References (bsc#1053645)
   - php7-pear should explicitly require php7-pear-Archive_Tar
     otherwise this dependency must be declared in every php7-pear-* package
      explicitly. [bnc#1052389]


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1417=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-1417=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2017-1417=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


