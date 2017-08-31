|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2303-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
|Datum:
|Do, 31. August 2017, 07:20
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for php7
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2303-1
Rating: important
References: #1047454 #1048094 #1048096 #1048100 #1048111
#1048112 #1050241 #1050726 #1052389 #1053645
#986386
Cross-References: CVE-2016-10397 CVE-2016-5766 CVE-2017-11142
CVE-2017-11144 CVE-2017-11145 CVE-2017-11146
CVE-2017-11147 CVE-2017-11628 CVE-2017-7890
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for php7 fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2016-10397: parse_url() can be bypassed to return fake host.
(bsc#1047454)
- CVE-2017-11142: Remoteattackers could cause a CPU consumption denial of
service attack by injectinglong form variables, related to
main/php_variables. (bsc#1048100)
- CVE-2017-11144: The opensslextension PEM sealing code did not check the
return value of the OpenSSL sealingfunction, which could lead to a
crash. (bsc#1048096)
- CVE-2017-11145: Lack of bounds checks in timelib_meridian coud lead to
information leak. (bsc#1048112)
- CVE-2017-11146: Lack of bounds checks in timelib_meridian parse code
could lead to information leak. (bsc#1048111)
- CVE-2017-11147: The PHAR archive handler could beused by attackers
supplying malicious archive files to crash the PHP interpreteror
potentially disclose information. (bsc#1048094)
- CVE-2017-11628: Stack-base dbuffer overflow in zend_ini_do_op() could
lead to denial of service (bsc#1050726)
- CVE-2017-7890: Buffer over-read from unitialized data in
gdImageCreateFromGifCtx function could lead to denial of service
(bsc#1050241)
- CVE-2016-5766: Integer Overflow in _gd2GetHeader() resulting in heap
overflow could lead to denial of service or code execution (bsc#986386)
Other fixes:
- Soap Request with References (bsc#1053645)
- php7-pear should explicitly require php7-pear-Archive_Tar
otherwise this dependency must be declared in every php7-pear-* package
explicitly. [bnc#1052389]
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1417=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-1417=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2017-1417=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
|
|