Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2306-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Do, 31. August 2017, 07:23
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7546
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7547
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7548

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql93
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2306-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1051684 #1051685 #1053259 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-7546 CVE-2017-7547 CVE-2017-7548
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   Postgresql93 was updated to 9.3.18 to fix the following issues:

   * CVE-2017-7547: Further restrict visibility of
     pg_user_mappings.umoptions, to protect passwords stored as user mapping
     options. (bsc#1051685)
   * CVE-2017-7546: Disallow empty passwords in all password-based
     authentication methods. (bsc#1051684)
   * CVE-2017-7548: lo_put() function ignores ACLs. (bsc#1053259)

   The changelog for the release is here:

   	https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.3/static/release-9-3-18.html

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-985=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-985=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):

      postgresql93-devel-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-devel-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-libs-debugsource-9.3.18-8.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      postgresql93-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-contrib-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-contrib-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-debugsource-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-plperl-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-plperl-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-plpython-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-plpython-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-pltcl-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-pltcl-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-server-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-server-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
      postgresql93-test-9.3.18-8.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):

      postgresql93-docs-9.3.18-8.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      postgresql93-devel-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-devel-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-libs-debugsource-9.3.18-5.12.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      postgresql93-docs-9.3.18-5.12.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      postgresql93-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-contrib-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-contrib-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-debugsource-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-plperl-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-plperl-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-plpython-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-plpython-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-pltcl-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-pltcl-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-server-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-server-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
      postgresql93-test-9.3.18-5.12.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7546.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7547.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7548.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051684
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051685
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053259

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

4
Ver­bes­ser­te Ka­me­ras für Fair­pho­ne 2 ver­füg­bar

1
Die Schutz­me­cha­nis­men des Ker­nels in An­dro­id Oreo

0
OpenSt­ack »Pi­ke« frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Eclip­se Pu­b­lic Li­cen­se Ver­si­on 2.0 er­schie­nen

7
KDE-Pro­jek­te des »Goog­le Sum­mer of Code 2017«

1
Na­ren­dra Gupta wird Vor­stands­vor­sit­zen­der von Red Hat

19
Sail­fish OS 2.1.1 ver­öf­fent­lich­t, Sail­fish X an­ge­kün­digt

0
SDL bin­det Vul­kan ein

25
Ko­ali­ti­on Frei­es Wis­sen stellt Di­gi­tal-O-Mat zur Bun­des­tags­wahl vor

4
Go 1.9 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung