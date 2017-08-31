|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:2306-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
|Datum:
|Do, 31. August 2017, 07:23
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7546
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7547
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7548
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql93
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2306-1
Rating: important
References: #1051684 #1051685 #1053259
Cross-References: CVE-2017-7546 CVE-2017-7547 CVE-2017-7548
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.3
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
Postgresql93 was updated to 9.3.18 to fix the following issues:
* CVE-2017-7547: Further restrict visibility of
pg_user_mappings.umoptions, to protect passwords stored as user mapping
options. (bsc#1051685)
* CVE-2017-7546: Disallow empty passwords in all password-based
authentication methods. (bsc#1051684)
* CVE-2017-7548: lo_put() function ignores ACLs. (bsc#1053259)
The changelog for the release is here:
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.3/static/release-9-3-18.html
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-985=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-985=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):
postgresql93-devel-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-devel-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-libs-debugsource-9.3.18-8.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):
postgresql93-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-contrib-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-contrib-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-debugsource-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-plperl-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-plperl-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-plpython-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-plpython-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-pltcl-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-pltcl-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-server-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-server-debuginfo-9.3.18-8.1
postgresql93-test-9.3.18-8.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):
postgresql93-docs-9.3.18-8.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
postgresql93-devel-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-devel-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-libs-debugsource-9.3.18-5.12.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):
postgresql93-docs-9.3.18-5.12.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
postgresql93-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-contrib-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-contrib-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-debugsource-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-plperl-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-plperl-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-plpython-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-plpython-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-pltcl-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-pltcl-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-server-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-server-debuginfo-9.3.18-5.12.1
postgresql93-test-9.3.18-5.12.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7546.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7547.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7548.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051684
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051685
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053259
|
|