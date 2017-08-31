|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in exim
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in exim
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-f5177f3a16
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Do, 31. August 2017, 17:44
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000369
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-f5177f3a16
2017-08-31 13:59:46.566618
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : exim
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 4.89
Release : 5.fc26
URL : http://www.exim.org/
Summary : The exim mail transfer agent
Description :
Exim is a message transfer agent (MTA) developed at the University of
Cambridge for use on Unix systems connected to the Internet. It is
freely available under the terms of the GNU General Public Licence. In
style it is similar to Smail 3, but its facilities are more
general. There is a great deal of flexibility in the way mail can be
routed, and there are extensive facilities for checking incoming
mail. Exim can be installed in place of sendmail, although the
configuration of exim is quite different to that of sendmail.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This is an update fixing multiple memory leaks and other problems.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1457748 - CVE-2017-1000369 Exim: Privilege escalation via multiple
memory leaks
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1457748
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade exim' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|