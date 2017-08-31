Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in OpenSSH
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in OpenSSH
ID: RHSA-2017:2563-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Do, 31. August 2017, 21:08
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6210

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: openssh security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:2563-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2563
Issue date:        2017-08-31
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-6210 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for openssh is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

3. Description:

OpenSSH is an SSH protocol implementation supported by a number of Linux,
UNIX, and similar operating systems. It includes the core files necessary
for both the OpenSSH client and server.

Security Fix(es):

* A covert timing channel flaw was found in the way OpenSSH handled
authentication of non-existent users. A remote unauthenticated attacker
could possibly use this flaw to determine valid user names by measuring the
timing of server responses. (CVE-2016-6210)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

After installing this update, the OpenSSH server daemon (sshd) will be
restarted automatically.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1357442 - CVE-2016-6210 openssh: User enumeration via covert timing channel

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):

Source:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm

i386:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):

i386:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):

Source:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm

x86_64:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):

x86_64:
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):

Source:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm

i386:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

ppc64:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):

i386:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

ppc64:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.ppc.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.s390.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):

Source:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm

i386:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):

i386:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6210
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFZqCpaXlSAg2UNWIIRAqaGAKCxKKqNPpXeaeR2ChfmFnlXyUl1LgCgkkLs
Bbu1lhk6Dvd+PfAeTNvcyL4=
=j5vQ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
