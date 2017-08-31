|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in OpenSSH
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in OpenSSH
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2563-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Do, 31. August 2017, 21:08
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6210
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: openssh security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2563-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2563
Issue date: 2017-08-31
CVE Names: CVE-2016-6210
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for openssh is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
OpenSSH is an SSH protocol implementation supported by a number of Linux,
UNIX, and similar operating systems. It includes the core files necessary
for both the OpenSSH client and server.
Security Fix(es):
* A covert timing channel flaw was found in the way OpenSSH handled
authentication of non-existent users. A remote unauthenticated attacker
could possibly use this flaw to determine valid user names by measuring the
timing of server responses. (CVE-2016-6210)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the OpenSSH server daemon (sshd) will be
restarted automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1357442 - CVE-2016-6210 openssh: User enumeration via covert timing channel
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):
i386:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):
Source:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
ppc64:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
i386:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
ppc64:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.ppc.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.s390.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):
i386:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6210
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFZqCpaXlSAg2UNWIIRAqaGAKCxKKqNPpXeaeR2ChfmFnlXyUl1LgCgkkLs
Bbu1lhk6Dvd+PfAeTNvcyL4=
=j5vQ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
|
|