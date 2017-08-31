Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in OpenSSH

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: openssh security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2563-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2563

Issue date: 2017-08-31

CVE Names: CVE-2016-6210

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for openssh is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



OpenSSH is an SSH protocol implementation supported by a number of Linux,

UNIX, and similar operating systems. It includes the core files necessary

for both the OpenSSH client and server.



Security Fix(es):



* A covert timing channel flaw was found in the way OpenSSH handled

authentication of non-existent users. A remote unauthenticated attacker

could possibly use this flaw to determine valid user names by measuring the

timing of server responses. (CVE-2016-6210)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the OpenSSH server daemon (sshd) will be

restarted automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1357442 - CVE-2016-6210 openssh: User enumeration via covert timing channel



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



i386:

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm



ppc64:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm

openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm

openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm

openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



i386:

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm



ppc64:

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.ppc.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm

openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.s390.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-askpass-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-clients-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



i386:

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

openssh-ldap-5.3p1-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.i686.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-123.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6210

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

