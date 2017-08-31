Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization 3.x

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization 3.x - 30 Day End Of

Life Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2561-01

Product: Red Hat Virtualization

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2561

Issue date: 2017-08-31

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the 30 day notification for the End of Production Phase 2 of

Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization 3.x.



2. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat Virtualization 3.x Support Life Cycle

Policy, support will end on September 30, 2017. Red Hat will not provide

extended support for the Red Hat Virtualization Manager (RHV-M) and Red Hat

Virtualization Host (RHV-H). Customers are requested to migrate to the

newer Red Hat Virtualization product prior to the end of the life cycle for

Red Hat Virtualization 3.x. After September 30, 2017, technical support

through Red Hat’s Global Support Services will no longer be provided, other

than assisting in upgrades. We encourage customers to plan their migration

from Red Hat Virtualization 3.x to the latest version of Red Hat

Virtualization. Please contact your Red Hat account representative if you

have questions and/or concerns on this matter.



Full details of the Red Hat Virtualization Life Cycle can be found on the

Red Hat website:

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/rhev



3. Solution:



For updating between minor releases,

see:

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-virtualization/4.0/singl

e/upgrade-guide#chap-Updates_between_Minor_Releases



For upgrading to a major release,

see:

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-virtualization/4.0/singl

e/upgrade-guide/#chap-Upgrading_to_Red_Hat_Virtualization_4.0



4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1408863 - RHEV 3.x End of Life on Sept 30, 2017 - 30 Day of warning



5. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low



6. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

