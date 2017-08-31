|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization 3.x
|Name:
|Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization 3.x
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2561-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Virtualization
|Datum:
|Do, 31. August 2017, 21:10
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization 3.x - 30 Day End Of
Life Notice
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2561-01
Product: Red Hat Virtualization
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2561
Issue date: 2017-08-31
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
This is the 30 day notification for the End of Production Phase 2 of
Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization 3.x.
2. Description:
In accordance with the Red Hat Virtualization 3.x Support Life Cycle
Policy, support will end on September 30, 2017. Red Hat will not provide
extended support for the Red Hat Virtualization Manager (RHV-M) and Red Hat
Virtualization Host (RHV-H). Customers are requested to migrate to the
newer Red Hat Virtualization product prior to the end of the life cycle for
Red Hat Virtualization 3.x. After September 30, 2017, technical support
through Red Hat’s Global Support Services will no longer be provided, other
than assisting in upgrades. We encourage customers to plan their migration
from Red Hat Virtualization 3.x to the latest version of Red Hat
Virtualization. Please contact your Red Hat account representative if you
have questions and/or concerns on this matter.
Full details of the Red Hat Virtualization Life Cycle can be found on the
Red Hat website:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/rhev
3. Solution:
For updating between minor releases,
see:
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-virtualization/4.0/singl
e/upgrade-guide#chap-Updates_between_Minor_Releases
For upgrading to a major release,
see:
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-virtualization/4.0/singl
e/upgrade-guide/#chap-Upgrading_to_Red_Hat_Virtualization_4.0
4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1408863 - RHEV 3.x End of Life on Sept 30, 2017 - 30 Day of warning
5. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
6. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFZqCzlXlSAg2UNWIIRAtrfAJ4i90w0cdSrdEuItkd4gxOImVBseACggCWz
AVjEPxAWZ5f+U1rFLuboddw=
=rYXl
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
|
|