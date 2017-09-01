Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:2534 Important



Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2534



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

96494a6bbf9295994238419e7b7e9d0f32bd34771f06b54f0f0d06439c72f95e

thunderbird-52.3.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm



x86_64:

6afe985ea385fb5549fcb8ed89fff3cb4ceacf121de067e809e88da57daa5c48

thunderbird-52.3.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

369ece0043d2781f548a3fe74c097d222f6e9afabd2e7f38a07c476f10dd9cb7

thunderbird-52.3.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

