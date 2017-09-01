Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:2534 ImportantUpstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2534The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:96494a6bbf9295994238419e7b7e9d0f32bd34771f06b54f0f0d06439c72f95e thunderbird-52.3.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpmx86_64:6afe985ea385fb5549fcb8ed89fff3cb4ceacf121de067e809e88da57daa5c48 thunderbird-52.3.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:369ece0043d2781f548a3fe74c097d222f6e9afabd2e7f38a07c476f10dd9cb7 thunderbird-52.3.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm