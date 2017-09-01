Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: CESA-2017:2534
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Fr, 1. September 2017, 07:26
Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:2534 Important

Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2534

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
96494a6bbf9295994238419e7b7e9d0f32bd34771f06b54f0f0d06439c72f95e 
 thunderbird-52.3.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

x86_64:
6afe985ea385fb5549fcb8ed89fff3cb4ceacf121de067e809e88da57daa5c48 
 thunderbird-52.3.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
369ece0043d2781f548a3fe74c097d222f6e9afabd2e7f38a07c476f10dd9cb7 
 thunderbird-52.3.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

