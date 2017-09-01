Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libsndfile

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-fa6784d0bd

2017-08-31 13:59:49.457962

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : libsndfile

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.0.28

Release : 6.fc25

URL : http://www.mega-nerd.com/libsndfile/

Summary : Library for reading and writing sound files

Description :

libsndfile is a C library for reading and writing sound files such as

AIFF, AU, WAV, and others through one standard interface. It can

currently read/write 8, 16, 24 and 32-bit PCM files as well as 32 and

64-bit floating point WAV files and a number of compressed formats. It

compiles and runs on *nix, MacOS, and Win32.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



fixes heap-based Buffer Overflow in psf_binheader_writef function (#1483140,

CVE-2017-12562)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1483140 - CVE-2017-12562 libsndfile: Heap-based Buffer Overflow in

psf_binheader_writef function in common.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483140

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libsndfile' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

