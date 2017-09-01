Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libsndfile
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in libsndfile
ID: FEDORA-2017-fa6784d0bd
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 1. September 2017, 07:37
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12562

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-fa6784d0bd
2017-08-31 13:59:49.457962
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : libsndfile
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.0.28
Release     : 6.fc25
URL         : http://www.mega-nerd.com/libsndfile/
Summary     : Library for reading and writing sound files
Description :
libsndfile is a C library for reading and writing sound files such as
AIFF, AU, WAV, and others through one standard interface. It can
currently read/write 8, 16, 24 and 32-bit PCM files as well as 32 and
64-bit floating point WAV files and a number of compressed formats. It
compiles and runs on *nix, MacOS, and Win32.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

fixes heap-based Buffer Overflow in psf_binheader_writef function (#1483140,
CVE-2017-12562)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1483140 - CVE-2017-12562 libsndfile: Heap-based Buffer Overflow in
 psf_binheader_writef function in common.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483140
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libsndfile' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
