Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in dnsdist
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in dnsdist
ID: FEDORA-2017-487fae29b4
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Fr, 1. September 2017, 07:49
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7069
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7557

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-487fae29b4
2017-08-31 21:08:10.039612
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : dnsdist
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 1.2.0
Release     : 1.fc26
URL         : http://dnsdist.org
Summary     : Highly DNS-, DoS- and abuse-aware loadbalancer
Description :
dnsdist is a highly DNS-, DoS- and abuse-aware loadbalancer. Its goal in life
is to route traffic to the best server, delivering top performance to
legitimate users while shunting or blocking abusive traffic.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to new upstream release 1.2.0 Security fix for CVE-2016-7069 and
CVE-2017-7557
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1483870 - CVE-2016-7069 dnsdist: Crafted backend responses can
 cause a denial of service
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483870
  [ 2 ] Bug #1483867 - CVE-2017-7557 dnsdist: Alteration of ACLs via API
 authentication bypass
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483867
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade dnsdist' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

3
BSI be­stä­tigt Si­cher­heit des Li­nu­x-Zu­falls­ge­ne­ra­tors

0
»Wiki Loves Mo­nu­ments 2017« ge­star­tet

0
Erste Beta zu Ubu­ntu 17.10 »Art­ful Aard­var­k« ver­öf­fent­licht

4
Ver­bes­ser­te Ka­me­ras für Fair­pho­ne 2 ver­füg­bar

1
Die Schutz­me­cha­nis­men des Ker­nels in An­dro­id Oreo

0
OpenSt­ack »Pi­ke« frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Eclip­se Pu­b­lic Li­cen­se Ver­si­on 2.0 er­schie­nen

7
KDE-Pro­jek­te des »Goog­le Sum­mer of Code 2017«

1
Na­ren­dra Gupta wird Vor­stands­vor­sit­zen­der von Red Hat

20
Sail­fish OS 2.1.1 ver­öf­fent­lich­t, Sail­fish X an­ge­kün­digt
 
Werbung