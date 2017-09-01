Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in groovy18
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in groovy18
ID: FEDORA-2017-9899aba20e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Fr, 1. September 2017, 07:53
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3253

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-9899aba20e
2017-08-31 21:08:10.040717
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : groovy18
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 1.8.9
Release     : 30.fc26
URL         : http://groovy-lang.org
Summary     : Dynamic language for the Java Platform
Description :
Groovy is an agile and dynamic language for the Java Virtual Machine,
built upon Java with features inspired by languages like Python, Ruby and
Smalltalk.  It seamlessly integrates with all existing Java objects and
libraries and compiles straight to Java byte-code so you can use it anywhere
you can use Java.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Fix remote code execution vulnerability
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1243934 - CVE-2015-3253 groovy: remote execution of untrusted code
 in class MethodClosure
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1243934
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade groovy18' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
