Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mingw-libzip

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-5617ab3b38

2017-08-31

Name : mingw-libzip

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.2.0

Release : 3.fc26

URL : http://www.nih.at/libzip/index.html

Summary : C library for reading, creating, and modifying zip archives

Description :

libzip is a C library for reading, creating, and modifying zip archives. Files

can be added from data buffers, files, or compressed data copied directly from

other zip archives. Changes made without closing the archive can be reverted.

The API is documented by man pages.



Update Information:



This update fixes CVE-2017-12858.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1484514 - CVE-2017-12858 libzip: Double free in _zip_dirent_read

function in zip_dirent.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1484514

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-libzip' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

