|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Linux
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-78c4c71539
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Fr, 1. September 2017, 08:03
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7558
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-78c4c71539
2017-08-31 21:08:10.041906
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : kernel
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 4.12.9
Release : 300.fc26
URL : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
The 4.12.9 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the
tree.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1480266 - CVE-2017-7558 kernel: Out of bounds read in
inet_diag_msg_sctp{,l}addr_fill() and sctp_get_sctp_info() in SCTP stack
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1480266
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|