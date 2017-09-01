|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2319-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
|Datum:
|Fr, 1. September 2017, 07:40
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2319-1
Rating: important
References: #1002573 #1046637 #1047675 #1048920 #1049578
#1051787 #1051788 #1052686
Cross-References: CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-10806 CVE-2017-11334
CVE-2017-11434 CVE-2017-12135 CVE-2017-12137
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 6 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a
malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate
privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).
- CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for
privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).
- CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local
guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a
crafted DHCP
options string (bsc#1049578).
- CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting
during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).
- CVE-2017-11334: The address_space_write_continue function in exec.c
allowed local guest OS privileged users to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds access and guest instance crash) by leveraging use of
qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guest ram block area (bsc#1048920).
- CVE-2017-10806: Stack-based buffer overflow in hw/usb/redirect.c allowed
local guest OS users to cause a denial of service via vectors related to
logging debug messages (bsc#1047675).
- bsc#1052686: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to
potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230).
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#1002573: Optimized LVM functions in block-dmmd block-dmmd
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-1428=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1428=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1428=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):
xen-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-doc-html-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_14_k3.12.74_60.64.54-22.25.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_14_k3.12.74_60.64.54-22.25.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-libs-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-doc-html-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_14_k3.12.74_60.64.54-22.25.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_14_k3.12.74_60.64.54-22.25.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-libs-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):
xen-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-doc-html-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_14_k3.12.74_60.64.54-22.25.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_14_k3.12.74_60.64.54-22.25.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-libs-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10664.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10806.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11334.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11434.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12135.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12137.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002573
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046637
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047675
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048920
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049578
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051787
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051788
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052686
--
|
|