Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2319-1

Rating: important

References: #1002573 #1046637 #1047675 #1048920 #1049578

#1051787 #1051788 #1052686

Cross-References: CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-10806 CVE-2017-11334

CVE-2017-11434 CVE-2017-12135 CVE-2017-12137



Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS

An update that solves 6 vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for xen fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a

malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate

privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).

- CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for

privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).

- CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local

guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a

crafted DHCP

options string (bsc#1049578).

- CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting

during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).

- CVE-2017-11334: The address_space_write_continue function in exec.c

allowed local guest OS privileged users to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds access and guest instance crash) by leveraging use of

qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guest ram block area (bsc#1048920).

- CVE-2017-10806: Stack-based buffer overflow in hw/usb/redirect.c allowed

local guest OS users to cause a denial of service via vectors related to

logging debug messages (bsc#1047675).

- bsc#1052686: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to

potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230).



This non-security issue was fixed:



- bsc#1002573: Optimized LVM functions in block-dmmd block-dmmd





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-1428=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1428=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1428=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):



xen-4.5.5_14-22.25.1

xen-debugsource-4.5.5_14-22.25.1

xen-doc-html-4.5.5_14-22.25.1

xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_14_k3.12.74_60.64.54-22.25.1

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_14_k3.12.74_60.64.54-22.25.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_14-22.25.1

xen-libs-4.5.5_14-22.25.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_14-22.25.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1

xen-tools-4.5.5_14-22.25.1

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1

xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_14-22.25.1

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_14-22.25.1



References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10664.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10806.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11334.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11434.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12135.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12137.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002573

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046637

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047675

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048920

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049578

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051787

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051788

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052686



