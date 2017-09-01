|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in dnsdist
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-98e8569b33
2017-08-31 21:08:10.625463
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : dnsdist
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.2.0
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://dnsdist.org
Summary : Highly DNS-, DoS- and abuse-aware loadbalancer
Description :
dnsdist is a highly DNS-, DoS- and abuse-aware loadbalancer. Its goal in life
is to route traffic to the best server, delivering top performance to
legitimate users while shunting or blocking abusive traffic.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to new upstream release 1.2.0 Security fix for CVE-2016-7069 and
CVE-2017-7557
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1483870 - CVE-2016-7069 dnsdist: Crafted backend responses can
cause a denial of service
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483870
[ 2 ] Bug #1483867 - CVE-2017-7557 dnsdist: Alteration of ACLs via API
authentication bypass
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483867
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade dnsdist' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
