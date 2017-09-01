Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in dnsdist

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : dnsdist

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.2.0

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://dnsdist.org

Summary : Highly DNS-, DoS- and abuse-aware loadbalancer

Description :

dnsdist is a highly DNS-, DoS- and abuse-aware loadbalancer. Its goal in life

is to route traffic to the best server, delivering top performance to

legitimate users while shunting or blocking abusive traffic.



Update Information:



Update to new upstream release 1.2.0 Security fix for CVE-2016-7069 and

CVE-2017-7557

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1483870 - CVE-2016-7069 dnsdist: Crafted backend responses can

cause a denial of service

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483870

[ 2 ] Bug #1483867 - CVE-2017-7557 dnsdist: Alteration of ACLs via API

authentication bypass

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483867

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade dnsdist' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

