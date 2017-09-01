|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Groovy
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Groovy
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-6a0389a6a7
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 1. September 2017, 08:17
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3253
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-6a0389a6a7
2017-08-31 21:08:10.626000
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : groovy18
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.8.9
Release : 30.fc25
URL : http://groovy-lang.org
Summary : Dynamic language for the Java Platform
Description :
Groovy is an agile and dynamic language for the Java Virtual Machine,
built upon Java with features inspired by languages like Python, Ruby and
Smalltalk. It seamlessly integrates with all existing Java objects and
libraries and compiles straight to Java byte-code so you can use it anywhere
you can use Java.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Fix remote code execution vulnerability
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1243934 - CVE-2015-3253 groovy: remote execution of untrusted code
in class MethodClosure
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1243934
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade groovy18' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|