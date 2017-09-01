Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Groovy

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FEDORA-2017-6a0389a6a7

2017-08-31 21:08:10.626000

Name : groovy18

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.8.9

Release : 30.fc25

URL : http://groovy-lang.org

Summary : Dynamic language for the Java Platform

Description :

Groovy is an agile and dynamic language for the Java Virtual Machine,

built upon Java with features inspired by languages like Python, Ruby and

Smalltalk. It seamlessly integrates with all existing Java objects and

libraries and compiles straight to Java byte-code so you can use it anywhere

you can use Java.



Fix remote code execution vulnerability

[ 1 ] Bug #1243934 - CVE-2015-3253 groovy: remote execution of untrusted code

in class MethodClosure

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1243934

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade groovy18' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

