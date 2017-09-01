Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2326-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL
Datum: Fr, 1. September 2017, 19:49
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2326-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1002573 #1026236 #1035231 #1037840 #1046637 
                    #1049578 #1051787 #1051788 #1051789 #1052686 
                    #1055695 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9603 CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-11434
                    CVE-2017-12135 CVE-2017-12136 CVE-2017-12137
                    CVE-2017-12855
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has four fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen to version 4.7.3 fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a
     malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate
     privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).
   - CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for
     privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).
   - CVE-2017-12136: Race conditions with maptrack free list handling allows
     a malicious guest administrator to crash the host or escalate their
     privilege to that of the host (XSA-228, bsc#1051789).
   - CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local
     guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a
     crafted DHCP
     options string (bsc#1049578).
   - CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote
     attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting
     during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).
   - CVE-2017-12855: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to
     potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230 CVE-2017-12855).

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1055695: XEN: 11SP4 and 12SP3 HVM guests can not be restored after
     the save using xl stack
   - bsc#1035231: Migration of HVM domU did not use superpages on destination
     dom0
   - bsc#1002573: Optimized LVM functions in block-dmmd block-dmmd
   - bsc#1037840: Xen-detect always showed HVM for PV guests


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-1438=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1438=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-1438=1

   - SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-CAASP-ALL-2017-1438=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-devel-4.7.3_03-43.9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      xen-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-debugsource-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-doc-html-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-libs-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-tools-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.3_03-43.9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      xen-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-debugsource-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-libs-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.3_03-43.9.1

   - SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL (x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-libs-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.7.3_03-43.9.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.3_03-43.9.1


