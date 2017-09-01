|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2327-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
|Datum:
|Fr, 1. September 2017, 19:51
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2327-1
Rating: important
References: #1002573 #1026236 #1027519 #1035231 #1046637
#1049578 #1051787 #1051788 #1051789 #1052686
#1055695
Cross-References: CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-11434 CVE-2017-12135
CVE-2017-12136 CVE-2017-12137 CVE-2017-12855
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 6 vulnerabilities and has 5 fixes is
now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a
malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate
privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).
- CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for
privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).
- CVE-2017-12136: Race conditions with maptrack free list handling allows
a malicious guest administrator to crash the host or escalate their
privilege to that of the host (XSA-228, bsc#1051789).
- CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local
guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a
crafted DHCP
options string (bsc#1049578).
- CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting
during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).
- CVE-2017-12855: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to
potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230 bsc#1052686.
These non-security issues were fixed:
- bsc#1055695: XEN: 11SP4 and 12SP3 HVM guests can not be restored after
the save using xl stack
- bsc#1035231: Migration of HVM domU did not use superpages on destination
dom0
- bsc#1002573: Optimized LVM functions in block-dmmd block-dmmd
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1437=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1437=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 x86_64):
xen-debugsource-4.9.0_11-3.9.1
xen-devel-4.9.0_11-3.9.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):
xen-4.9.0_11-3.9.1
xen-debugsource-4.9.0_11-3.9.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.9.0_11-3.9.1
xen-libs-4.9.0_11-3.9.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.9.0_11-3.9.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.9.0_11-3.9.1
References:
--
|
|