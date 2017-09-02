|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Git
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Git
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:2331-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Sa, 2. September 2017, 20:08
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000117
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for git
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2331-1
Rating: important
References: #1052481
Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000117
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for git fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2017-1000117: A client side code execution via shell injection when
receiving special submodule strings from a malicious server was fixed
(bsc#1052481)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-988=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):
git-doc-2.12.3-5.10.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
git-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-arch-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-core-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-core-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-credential-gnome-keyring-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-credential-gnome-keyring-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-cvs-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-daemon-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-daemon-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-debugsource-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-email-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-gui-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-svn-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-svn-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1
git-web-2.12.3-5.10.1
gitk-2.12.3-5.10.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000117.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052481
|
|