Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Git
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Git
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2331-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Sa, 2. September 2017, 20:08
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000117

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for git
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2331-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1052481 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-1000117
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for git fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2017-1000117: A client side code execution via shell injection when
     receiving special submodule strings from a malicious server was fixed
     (bsc#1052481)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-988=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      git-doc-2.12.3-5.10.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      git-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-arch-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-core-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-core-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-credential-gnome-keyring-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-credential-gnome-keyring-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-cvs-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-daemon-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-daemon-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-debugsource-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-email-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-gui-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-svn-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-svn-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1
      git-web-2.12.3-5.10.1
      gitk-2.12.3-5.10.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000117.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052481

