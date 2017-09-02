Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Git

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for git

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2331-1

Rating: important

References: #1052481

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000117

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for git fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2017-1000117: A client side code execution via shell injection when

receiving special submodule strings from a malicious server was fixed

(bsc#1052481)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-988=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



git-doc-2.12.3-5.10.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



git-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-arch-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-core-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-core-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-credential-gnome-keyring-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-credential-gnome-keyring-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-cvs-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-daemon-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-daemon-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-debugsource-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-email-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-gui-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-svn-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-svn-debuginfo-2.12.3-5.10.1

git-web-2.12.3-5.10.1

gitk-2.12.3-5.10.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000117.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052481



