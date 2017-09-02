Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libzypp
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libzypp
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2335-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Sa, 2. September 2017, 20:11
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9269
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7435
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7436

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for libzypp
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2335-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1009745 #1036659 #1038984 #1043218 #1045735 
                    #1046417 #1047785 #1048315 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-7435 CVE-2017-7436 CVE-2017-9269
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has 5 fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   The Software Update Stack was updated to receive fixes and enhancements.

   libzypp:

   - CVE-2017-7435, CVE-2017-7436, CVE-2017-9269: Fix GPG check workflows,
     mainly for unsigned repositories and packages. (bsc#1045735, bsc#1038984)
   - Fix gpg-pubkey release (creation time) computation. (bsc#1036659)
   - Update lsof blacklist. (bsc#1046417)
   - Re-probe on refresh if the repository type changes. (bsc#1048315)
   - Propagate proper error code to DownloadProgressReport. (bsc#1047785)
   - Allow to trigger an appdata refresh unconditionally. (bsc#1009745)
   - Support custom repo variables defined in /etc/zypp/vars.d.

   yast2-pkg-bindings:

   - Do not crash when the repository URL is not defined. (bsc#1043218)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP3:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-989=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):

      libzypp-16.15.3-9.1
      libzypp-debuginfo-16.15.3-9.1
      libzypp-debugsource-16.15.3-9.1
      libzypp-devel-16.15.3-9.1
      libzypp-devel-doc-16.15.3-9.1
      yast2-pkg-bindings-3.2.4-4.1
      yast2-pkg-bindings-debuginfo-3.2.4-4.1
      yast2-pkg-bindings-debugsource-3.2.4-4.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):

      yast2-pkg-bindings-devel-doc-3.2.4-4.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7435.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7436.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9269.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009745
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1036659
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038984
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1043218
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045735
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046417
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047785
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048315

Traut euch!
