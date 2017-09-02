Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libzypp

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for libzypp______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2335-1Rating: importantReferences: #1009745 #1036659 #1038984 #1043218 #1045735 #1046417 #1047785 #1048315 Cross-References: CVE-2017-7435 CVE-2017-7436 CVE-2017-9269 Affected Products: openSUSE Leap 42.3______________________________________________________________________________ An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has 5 fixes is now available.Description: The Software Update Stack was updated to receive fixes and enhancements. libzypp: - CVE-2017-7435, CVE-2017-7436, CVE-2017-9269: Fix GPG check workflows, mainly for unsigned repositories and packages. (bsc#1045735, bsc#1038984) - Fix gpg-pubkey release (creation time) computation. (bsc#1036659) - Update lsof blacklist. (bsc#1046417) - Re-probe on refresh if the repository type changes. (bsc#1048315) - Propagate proper error code to DownloadProgressReport. (bsc#1047785) - Allow to trigger an appdata refresh unconditionally. (bsc#1009745) - Support custom repo variables defined in /etc/zypp/vars.d. yast2-pkg-bindings: - Do not crash when the repository URL is not defined. (bsc#1043218) This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP3:Update update project.Patch Instructions: To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - openSUSE Leap 42.3: zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-989=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64): libzypp-16.15.3-9.1 libzypp-debuginfo-16.15.3-9.1 libzypp-debugsource-16.15.3-9.1 libzypp-devel-16.15.3-9.1 libzypp-devel-doc-16.15.3-9.1 yast2-pkg-bindings-3.2.4-4.1 yast2-pkg-bindings-debuginfo-3.2.4-4.1 yast2-pkg-bindings-debugsource-3.2.4-4.1 - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch): yast2-pkg-bindings-devel-doc-3.2.4-4.1References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7435.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7436.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9269.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009745 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1036659 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038984 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1043218 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045735 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046417 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047785 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048315-- To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.orgFor additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org