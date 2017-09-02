Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libzypp

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for libzypp

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2335-1

Rating: important

References: #1009745 #1036659 #1038984 #1043218 #1045735

#1046417 #1047785 #1048315

Cross-References: CVE-2017-7435 CVE-2017-7436 CVE-2017-9269



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has 5 fixes

is now available.



Description:



The Software Update Stack was updated to receive fixes and enhancements.



libzypp:



- CVE-2017-7435, CVE-2017-7436, CVE-2017-9269: Fix GPG check workflows,

mainly for unsigned repositories and packages. (bsc#1045735, bsc#1038984)

- Fix gpg-pubkey release (creation time) computation. (bsc#1036659)

- Update lsof blacklist. (bsc#1046417)

- Re-probe on refresh if the repository type changes. (bsc#1048315)

- Propagate proper error code to DownloadProgressReport. (bsc#1047785)

- Allow to trigger an appdata refresh unconditionally. (bsc#1009745)

- Support custom repo variables defined in /etc/zypp/vars.d.



yast2-pkg-bindings:



- Do not crash when the repository URL is not defined. (bsc#1043218)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP3:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-989=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):



libzypp-16.15.3-9.1

libzypp-debuginfo-16.15.3-9.1

libzypp-debugsource-16.15.3-9.1

libzypp-devel-16.15.3-9.1

libzypp-devel-doc-16.15.3-9.1

yast2-pkg-bindings-3.2.4-4.1

yast2-pkg-bindings-debuginfo-3.2.4-4.1

yast2-pkg-bindings-debugsource-3.2.4-4.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):



yast2-pkg-bindings-devel-doc-3.2.4-4.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7435.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7436.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9269.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009745

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1036659

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038984

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1043218

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045735

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046417

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047785

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048315



