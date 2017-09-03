Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in gd

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : gd

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 2.2.5

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://libgd.github.io/

Summary : A graphics library for quick creation of PNG or JPEG images

Description :

The gd graphics library allows your code to quickly draw images

complete with lines, arcs, text, multiple colors, cut and paste from

other images, and flood fills, and to write out the result as a PNG or

JPEG file. This is particularly useful in Web applications, where PNG

and JPEG are two of the formats accepted for inline images by most

browsers. Note that gd is not a paint program.



**Version 2.2.5** - 2017-08-30 * **Security** - Double-free in

gdImagePngPtr(). **CVE-2017-6362** - Buffer over-read into uninitialized

memory. **CVE-2017-7890** * **Fixed** - Fix #109: XBM reading fails with

printed error - Fix #338: Fatal and normal libjpeg/ibpng errors not

distinguishable - Fix #357: 2.2.4: Segfault in test suite - Fix #386:

gdImageGrayScale() may produce colors - Fix #406: webpng -i removes the

transparent color - Fix Coverity #155475: Failure to restore

alphaBlendingFlag - Fix Coverity #155476: potential resource leak - Fix

several build issues and test failures - Fix and reenable optimized support

for reading 1 bps TIFFs

