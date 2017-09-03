|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in gd
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in gd
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-7cc0e6a5f5
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|So, 3. September 2017, 10:37
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7890
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6362
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-7cc0e6a5f5
2017-09-02 19:24:01.578987
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : gd
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 2.2.5
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://libgd.github.io/
Summary : A graphics library for quick creation of PNG or JPEG images
Description :
The gd graphics library allows your code to quickly draw images
complete with lines, arcs, text, multiple colors, cut and paste from
other images, and flood fills, and to write out the result as a PNG or
JPEG file. This is particularly useful in Web applications, where PNG
and JPEG are two of the formats accepted for inline images by most
browsers. Note that gd is not a paint program.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
**Version 2.2.5** - 2017-08-30 * **Security** - Double-free in
gdImagePngPtr(). **CVE-2017-6362** - Buffer over-read into uninitialized
memory. **CVE-2017-7890** * **Fixed** - Fix #109: XBM reading fails with
printed error - Fix #338: Fatal and normal libjpeg/ibpng errors not
distinguishable - Fix #357: 2.2.4: Segfault in test suite - Fix #386:
gdImageGrayScale() may produce colors - Fix #406: webpng -i removes the
transparent color - Fix Coverity #155475: Failure to restore
alphaBlendingFlag - Fix Coverity #155476: potential resource leak - Fix
several build issues and test failures - Fix and reenable optimized support
for reading 1 bps TIFFs
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|