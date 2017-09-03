|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Libidn2
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Libidn2
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-2d4ead8da9
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|So, 3. September 2017, 10:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14062
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14061
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-2d4ead8da9
2017-09-02 19:24:01.579058
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : libidn2
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 2.0.4
Release : 1.fc26
URL : https://www.gnu.org/software/libidn/#libidn2
Summary : Library to support IDNA2008 internationalized domain names
Description :
Libidn2 is an implementation of the IDNA2008 specifications in RFC
5890, 5891, 5892, 5893 and TR46 for internationalized domain names
(IDN). It is a standalone library, without any dependency on libidn.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Libidn2 2.0.4 (released 2017-08-30) =================================== *
Fix
integer overflow in bidi.c/_isBidi() * Fix integer overflow in
puny_decode.c/decode_digit() * Improve docs * Fix idna_free() to idn_free()
* Update fuzzer corpora
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1486882 - CVE-2017-14062 libidn2: Integer overflow in
puny_decode.c/decode_digit
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486882
[ 2 ] Bug #1486881 - CVE-2017-14061 libidn2: integer overflow in
bidi.c/_isBidi()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486881
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libidn2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|