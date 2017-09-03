Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Libidn2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FEDORA-2017-57722ccd30

2017-09-02 19:24:01.139742

Name : libidn2

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.0.4

Release : 1.fc25

URL : https://www.gnu.org/software/libidn/#libidn2

Summary : Library to support IDNA2008 internationalized domain names

Description :

Libidn2 is an implementation of the IDNA2008 specifications in RFC

5890, 5891, 5892, 5893 and TR46 for internationalized domain names

(IDN). It is a standalone library, without any dependency on libidn.



Update Information:



Libidn2 2.0.4 (released 2017-08-30) =================================== *

Fix

integer overflow in bidi.c/_isBidi() * Fix integer overflow in

puny_decode.c/decode_digit() * Improve docs * Fix idna_free() to idn_free()

* Update fuzzer corpora

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1486882 - CVE-2017-14062 libidn2: Integer overflow in

puny_decode.c/decode_digit

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486882

[ 2 ] Bug #1486881 - CVE-2017-14061 libidn2: integer overflow in

bidi.c/_isBidi()

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486881

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libidn2' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

