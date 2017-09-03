Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in gd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in gd
ID: DSA-3961-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: So, 3. September 2017, 10:54
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6362

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3961-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
September 03, 2017                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : libgd2
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-6362

A double-free vulnerability was discovered in the gdImagePngPtr()
function in libgd2, a library for programmatic graphics creation and
manipulation, which may result in denial of service or potentially the
execution of arbitrary code if a specially crafted file is processed.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 2.1.0-5+deb8u11.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.2.4-2+deb9u2.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.2.5-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your libgd2 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=uz5S
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

50
Gnome will Sta­tus-I­cons ab­schaf­fen

4
BSI be­stä­tigt Si­cher­heit des Li­nu­x-Zu­falls­ge­ne­ra­tors

3
»Wiki Loves Mo­nu­ments 2017« ge­star­tet

0
Erste Beta zu Ubu­ntu 17.10 »Art­ful Aard­var­k« ver­öf­fent­licht

6
Ver­bes­ser­te Ka­me­ras für Fair­pho­ne 2 ver­füg­bar

2
Die Schutz­me­cha­nis­men des Ker­nels in An­dro­id Oreo

0
OpenSt­ack »Pi­ke« frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Eclip­se Pu­b­lic Li­cen­se Ver­si­on 2.0 er­schie­nen

11
KDE-Pro­jek­te des »Goog­le Sum­mer of Code 2017«

1
Na­ren­dra Gupta wird Vor­stands­vor­sit­zen­der von Red Hat
 
Werbung