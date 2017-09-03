Sicherheit: Denial of Service in gd

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3961-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

September 03, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libgd2

CVE ID : CVE-2017-6362



A double-free vulnerability was discovered in the gdImagePngPtr()

function in libgd2, a library for programmatic graphics creation and

manipulation, which may result in denial of service or potentially the

execution of arbitrary code if a specially crafted file is processed.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed

in version 2.1.0-5+deb8u11.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.2.4-2+deb9u2.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.2.5-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your libgd2 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

