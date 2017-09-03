|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in gd
|Name:
|Denial of Service in gd
|ID:
|DSA-3961-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|So, 3. September 2017, 10:54
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6362
Originalnachricht
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3961-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
September 03, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libgd2
CVE ID : CVE-2017-6362
A double-free vulnerability was discovered in the gdImagePngPtr()
function in libgd2, a library for programmatic graphics creation and
manipulation, which may result in denial of service or potentially the
execution of arbitrary code if a specially crafted file is processed.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 2.1.0-5+deb8u11.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.2.4-2+deb9u2.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.2.5-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libgd2 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
