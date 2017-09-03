|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in strongSwan
|Name:
|Denial of Service in strongSwan
|ID:
|DSA-3962-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch, Debian buster
|Datum:
|So, 3. September 2017, 22:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11185
|
Originalnachricht
|
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3962-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Yves-Alexis Perez
September 03, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : strongswan
CVE ID : CVE-2017-11185
Debian Bug : 872155
A denial of service vulnerability was identified in strongSwan, an IKE/IPsec
suite, using Google's OSS-Fuzz fuzzing project.
The gmp plugin in strongSwan had insufficient input validation when verifying
RSA signatures. This coding error could lead to a null pointer dereference,
leading to process crash.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 5.2.1-6+deb8u5.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.5.1-4+deb9u1.
For the testing distribution (buster), this problem has been fixed
in version 5.6.0-1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.6.0-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your strongswan packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|