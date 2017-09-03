Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in strongSwan
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in strongSwan
ID: DSA-3962-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch, Debian buster
Datum: So, 3. September 2017, 22:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11185

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : strongswan
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-11185
Debian Bug     : 872155

A denial of service vulnerability was identified in strongSwan, an IKE/IPsec
suite, using Google's OSS-Fuzz fuzzing project.

The gmp plugin in strongSwan had insufficient input validation when verifying
RSA signatures. This coding error could lead to a null pointer dereference,
leading to process crash.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 5.2.1-6+deb8u5.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.5.1-4+deb9u1.

For the testing distribution (buster), this problem has been fixed
in version 5.6.0-1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.6.0-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your strongswan packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
