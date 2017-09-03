Sicherheit: Denial of Service in strongSwan

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3962-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Yves-Alexis Perez

September 03, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : strongswan

CVE ID : CVE-2017-11185

Debian Bug : 872155



A denial of service vulnerability was identified in strongSwan, an IKE/IPsec

suite, using Google's OSS-Fuzz fuzzing project.



The gmp plugin in strongSwan had insufficient input validation when verifying

RSA signatures. This coding error could lead to a null pointer dereference,

leading to process crash.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed

in version 5.2.1-6+deb8u5.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 5.5.1-4+deb9u1.



For the testing distribution (buster), this problem has been fixed

in version 5.6.0-1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 5.6.0-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your strongswan packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

