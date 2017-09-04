Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mingw-openjpeg2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in mingw-openjpeg2
ID: FEDORA-2017-06cace06ce
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mo, 4. September 2017, 07:09
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12982

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-06cace06ce
2017-09-03 20:52:38.726842
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : mingw-openjpeg2
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 2.2.0
Release     : 2.fc26
URL         : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary     : MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library
Description :
MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update fixes CVE-2017-12982.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1487236 - CVE-2017-12982 openjpeg: Memory allocation failure in
 the opj_image_create function
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487236
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
