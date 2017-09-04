|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenJPEG
|Name:
|Denial of Service in OpenJPEG
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-06cace06ce
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mo, 4. September 2017, 07:11
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12982
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-06cace06ce
2017-09-03 20:52:38.726842
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : openjpeg2
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 2.2.0
Release : 2.fc26
URL : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary : C-Library for JPEG 2000
Description :
The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to
promote the use of JPEG 2000.
This package contains
* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1
compliance).
* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple
component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This update fixes CVE-2017-12982.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1487236 - CVE-2017-12982 openjpeg: Memory allocation failure in
the opj_image_create function
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487236
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|