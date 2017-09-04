|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mercurial
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mercurial
|ID:
|DSA-3963-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Mo, 4. September 2017, 11:05
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000115
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9462
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000116
|
Originalnachricht
|
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3963-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
September 04, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : mercurial
CVE ID : CVE-2017-9462 CVE-2017-1000115 CVE-2017-1000116
Debian Bug : 861243 871709 871710
Several issues were discovered in Mercurial, a distributed revision
control system.
CVE-2017-9462 (fixed in stretch only)
Jonathan Claudius of Mozilla discovered that repositories served
over stdio could be tricked into granting authorized users access to
the Python debugger.
CVE-2017-1000115
Mercurial's symlink auditing was incomplete, and could be abused to
write files outside the repository.
CVE-2017-1000116
Joern Schneeweisz discovered that Mercurial did not correctly handle
maliciously constructed ssh:// URLs. This allowed an attacker to run
an arbitrary shell command.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 3.1.2-2+deb8u4.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.0-1+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your mercurial packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
