Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mercurial
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mercurial
ID: DSA-3963-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Mo, 4. September 2017, 11:05
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000115
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9462
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000116

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : mercurial
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-9462 CVE-2017-1000115 CVE-2017-1000116
Debian Bug     : 861243 871709 871710

Several issues were discovered in Mercurial, a distributed revision
control system.

CVE-2017-9462 (fixed in stretch only)

  Jonathan Claudius of Mozilla discovered that repositories served
  over stdio could be tricked into granting authorized users access to
  the Python debugger.

CVE-2017-1000115

  Mercurial's symlink auditing was incomplete, and could be abused to
  write files outside the repository.

CVE-2017-1000116

  Joern Schneeweisz discovered that Mercurial did not correctly handle
  maliciously constructed ssh:// URLs. This allowed an attacker to run
  an arbitrary shell command.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 3.1.2-2+deb8u4.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.0-1+deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your mercurial packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
